These Easy Chocolate Banana Popsicles Are Perfect For Summer

There’s nothing quite like a refreshing sweet treat on a hot summer day. Whether you’re laying out by the pool, at a picnic, or serving treats to friends at a barbecue, you can never go wrong with a good popsicle. That’s why you should try these chocolate banana popsicles from Roni’s Kitchen this summer.

This dessert is so simple and straightforward to prepare that the only thing you have to put up with is the wait time. But, like all good things, a bit of patience pays off. Once you make this recipe, you’ll have the key to making delicious popsicles all summer long.

Rich, creamy, and quick to make, these chocolate banana ice pops are completely vegan and require only four ingredients. What’s more, you can adjust the sweetness of the recipe to your liking and use it as a base to get creative. All you need for these popsicles are ripe bananas, cocoa powder, maple syrup, and coconut milk. This not only makes these plant-based ice pops simple, but affordable as well.

While saving money by knowing how to make your popsicles, you also ensure you know exactly what goes into your desserts. These chocolate and banana popsicles cover all the bases in that regard.

The ice pops are nut-free and gluten-free, guaranteeing food safety when you indulge in this chocolatey treat. So, don’t hesitate to try this dessert before those sweltering summer days end – and be sure to share them with family and friends.

Chocolate banana popsicles

These gluten-free, nut-free chocolate and banana popsicles are effortless and require only four ingredients. Take advantage of the summer heat and make yourself all the popsicles you want. Just remember to buy your molds and popsicle sticks in advance. If you don't have popsicle molds, use ice cube trays for mini popsicle bites. No ratings yet Duration 5 hours hrs 35 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 8 popsicles Ingredients 4 medium ripe bananas

⅔ cup coconut milk

⅓ cup cocoa powder

¼ cup maple syrup Instructions Blend all of the ingredients in a blender until it has a smooth and thick consistency.

Taste and adjust sweetness if desired.

Pour mixture into popsicle molds (leave a bit of room at the top for the popsicle stick).

Place in the freezer for half an hour, then add the popsicle sticks.

Keep in the freezer for 5 more hours, until they are solid.

Once completely frozen, run the popsicle molds under warm water for a few seconds and gently remove the popsicles from the molds.

