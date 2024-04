Are you looking to amp up your vegan breakfasts? Maybe you’re looking to get more resourceful in the kitchen. If that’s the case, this vegan bacon recipe from PlantYou’s Carleigh Bodrug made with banana peels is both zero-waste and a nutritious.

Banana peel bacon is a creative vegan alternative to traditional bacon, made by marinating and then baking or frying strips of banana peel. This unique method of making plant-based ‘bacon’ uses all of the banana and aims to replicate the smoky flavor and crispy texture of bacon without the use of animal products.

Health benefits of banana peel

The health benefits of banana peel are underrated. In regards to nutritional value, banana peels are rich in dietary fiber, vitamins B6 and B12, magnesium, and potassium. They may contribute to improved digestion, heart health, and provide antioxidants. So, be sure to give them a try whether by making ‘bacon’ out of them or including them in smoothies or other dishes.

Bacon banana peel recipe

No ratings yet Duration 1 hr Servings 2 people Ingredients 1 to 2 organic, ripe banana peels scrubbed clean (Optionally, you can do this recipe with 2 to 4 king oyster mushrooms as well) Marinade ¼ cup soy sauce or gluten-free tamari

1 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil or vegetable broth

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tbsp nutritional yeast

½ tsp chopped fresh parsley

1 tsp maple syrup

Sprinkle of salt Instructions Preheat the oven to 200°C and line a baking sheet with a reusable baking mat or parchment paper.

If you are using banana peels, use a spoon to scoop out (and discard) any leftover flesh on the inside lining. Slice the banana peels into about four strips per peel or the oyster mushrooms into thin strips, around 3⁄8 inch thick.

Make the marinade: In a medium-sized dish, combine all the marinade ingredients and mix well. Submerge the banana peels or mushroom slices in the marinade and soak for 10 minutes to an hour, as you like.

Transfer the marinated peels or mushroom slices to the prepared baking sheet. Brush with more marinade to coat.

Bake for about 15 minutes, until crispy, flipping halfway through. Serve immediately.

Excerpted from PlantYou: Scrappy Cooking: 140+ Plant-Based Zero-Waste Recipes That Are Good for You, Your Wallet, and the Planet by Carleigh Bodrug. Copyright © 2024. Available from Hachette Go, an imprint of Hachette Book Group, Inc.

