11 Recipes To Make Your Own Vegan Charcuterie At Home

Putting together a vegan charcuterie board is one of the easiest ways to make plant-based food feel abundant, social, and genuinely exciting. Whether you’re hosting, bringing a dish to share, or just building a low-effort dinner, a good board comes down to balance: creamy, crunchy, sweet, and sharp.
Instead of relying on store-bought options, making your own elements gives you more control over flavor, texture, and ingredients. You can create soft, spreadable cheeses, firm slices, bold dips, and punchy extras that actually hold their own on the board.
Read more: From Butter To Goat’s Cheese: 9 Homemade Vegan Dairy Recipes
This list brings together recipes that help you build a complete vegan charcuterie spread from scratch. Expect a mix of plant-based cheeses, savory dips, crunchy snacks, and a few contrast elements like chutney and pickles to round things out.
Use them to assemble a board that feels full, varied, and considered without overcomplicating the process. Pick a few to start, or go all in and create a centerpiece worth sharing.
Himalayan salted almonds
With a range of cheeses and crackers guaranteed on your vegan charcuterie board, why not go for some home-toasted Himalayan salted almonds by Natlicious Food? These add a simple crunch. Roast them with salt to bring out their flavor and keep things minimal.
Find the recipe here.
Whipped tofu and rosemary dip
This whipped tofu and walnut dip by The Curvy Carbivore adds a smooth, savory element to your board. Blended with herbs and roasted garlic, it works as a creamy spread that balances firmer cheeses and crisp snacks.
Find the recipe here.
Spiced apple and quince chutney
This spiced apple and quince chutney brings a sweet and sharp contrast to richer elements. Simmered with vinegar, dates, and warming spices, it cuts through creamy cheeses and adds depth to each bite.
Find the recipe here.
‘Malloumi’ (vegan halloumi)
This malloumi by Miyoko Schinner gives you a firm, sliceable option that holds its shape when cooked. Grill or pan-fry it for a warm element that adds texture and a slightly salty bite to the board.
Find the recipe here.
Watermelon seed feta cheese
Another Miyoko Schinner recipe to add to your vegan charcuterie is this feta cheese made of watermelon seeds. This version is briny and crumbly, adding a sharper note that works well alongside fresh or roasted ingredients.
Find the recipe here.
Truffled cashew cheese and caramelized pears
This truffled cashew cheese by Bettina Campolucci Bordi adds a richer, more indulgent option. Serve it fresh as a spread or let it set for a firmer texture. The truffle flavor brings depth without overpowering the board.
Find the recipe here.
Read more: 10 Vegan Spring Recipes
Mushroom hummus
This magical mushroom hummus by Jenné Claiborne works as a savory base with extra depth. Blended chickpeas and mushrooms create a smooth dip that pairs well with crackers, bread, or raw vegetables.
Find the recipe here.
Spiced chickpeas
Natlicious Food’s spiced chickpeas are another great addition to your homemade charcuterie. Roast them with spices for a crisp texture and bold flavor. They add protein and a crunchy contrast to softer elements.
Find the recipe here.
Vegan goat-style cheese
This vegan goat-style cheese by Joe Yonan adds a tangy, soft option that you can shape and coat in herbs. Adjust the flavor to taste and use it to bring a fresh, slightly sharp contrast to the board.
Find the recipe here.
Pickled vegetables with oil
These pickled vegetables by Nadia Fragnito bring acidity and brightness to the mix. Preserved in oil with herbs and spices, they cut through richer elements and help balance the overall board.
Find the recipe here.
‘Snow White rind’ cheese
Ending off with a showstopper, this ‘Snow White’ rind cheese by Miyoko Schinner is bound to impress. This aged cheese develops a soft interior and delicate rind, adding a more traditional cheeseboard feel.
Find the recipe here.
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