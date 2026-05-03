11 Recipes To Make Your Own Vegan Charcuterie At Home

Putting together a vegan charcuterie board is one of the easiest ways to make plant-based food feel abundant, social, and genuinely exciting. Whether you’re hosting, bringing a dish to share, or just building a low-effort dinner, a good board comes down to balance: creamy, crunchy, sweet, and sharp.

Instead of relying on store-bought options, making your own elements gives you more control over flavor, texture, and ingredients. You can create soft, spreadable cheeses, firm slices, bold dips, and punchy extras that actually hold their own on the board.

Read more: From Butter To Goat’s Cheese: 9 Homemade Vegan Dairy Recipes

This list brings together recipes that help you build a complete vegan charcuterie spread from scratch. Expect a mix of plant-based cheeses, savory dips, crunchy snacks, and a few contrast elements like chutney and pickles to round things out.

Use them to assemble a board that feels full, varied, and considered without overcomplicating the process. Pick a few to start, or go all in and create a centerpiece worth sharing.

Himalayan salted almonds

Natlicious Food Crunchy almonds pair well with fruit, creamy cheeses, and pickles

With a range of cheeses and crackers guaranteed on your vegan charcuterie board, why not go for some home-toasted Himalayan salted almonds by Natlicious Food? These add a simple crunch. Roast them with salt to bring out their flavor and keep things minimal.

Find the recipe here.

Whipped tofu and rosemary dip

The Curvy Carbivore This high-protein dip works well on sandwiches, too

This whipped tofu and walnut dip by The Curvy Carbivore adds a smooth, savory element to your board. Blended with herbs and roasted garlic, it works as a creamy spread that balances firmer cheeses and crisp snacks.

Find the recipe here.

Spiced apple and quince chutney

JAAZ Apple Serve this chutney on a festive vegan board

This spiced apple and quince chutney brings a sweet and sharp contrast to richer elements. Simmered with vinegar, dates, and warming spices, it cuts through creamy cheeses and adds depth to each bite.

Find the recipe here.

‘Malloumi’ (vegan halloumi)

Eva Kolenko This vegan halloumi is versatile and high in plant protein

This malloumi by Miyoko Schinner gives you a firm, sliceable option that holds its shape when cooked. Grill or pan-fry it for a warm element that adds texture and a slightly salty bite to the board.

Find the recipe here.

Watermelon seed feta cheese

Eva Kolenko This vegan feta recipe is creamy and high in protein

Another Miyoko Schinner recipe to add to your vegan charcuterie is this feta cheese made of watermelon seeds. This version is briny and crumbly, adding a sharper note that works well alongside fresh or roasted ingredients.

Find the recipe here.

Truffled cashew cheese and caramelized pears

Nassima Rothacker This creamy cashew cheese pairs well with pears and seed crackers

This truffled cashew cheese by Bettina Campolucci Bordi adds a richer, more indulgent option. Serve it fresh as a spread or let it set for a firmer texture. The truffle flavor brings depth without overpowering the board.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Spring Recipes

Mushroom hummus

Jenné Claiborne This magical mushroom hummus looks and tastes incredible

This magical mushroom hummus by Jenné Claiborne works as a savory base with extra depth. Blended chickpeas and mushrooms create a smooth dip that pairs well with crackers, bread, or raw vegetables.

Find the recipe here.

Spiced chickpeas

These spiced chickpeas work in a wide variety of dishes, or you could just enjoy them as a snack

Natlicious Food’s spiced chickpeas are another great addition to your homemade charcuterie. Roast them with spices for a crisp texture and bold flavor. They add protein and a crunchy contrast to softer elements.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan goat-style cheese

Erin Scott Make a batch of your very own vegan goat cheese at home

This vegan goat-style cheese by Joe Yonan adds a tangy, soft option that you can shape and coat in herbs. Adjust the flavor to taste and use it to bring a fresh, slightly sharp contrast to the board.

Find the recipe here.

Pickled vegetables with oil

Nadia Fragnito Pickling is an age-old preservation method

These pickled vegetables by Nadia Fragnito bring acidity and brightness to the mix. Preserved in oil with herbs and spices, they cut through richer elements and help balance the overall board.

Find the recipe here.

‘Snow White rind’ cheese

Eva Kolenko This vegan cheese wheel is made to ripen and get softer like dairy cheese

Ending off with a showstopper, this ‘Snow White’ rind cheese by Miyoko Schinner is bound to impress. This aged cheese develops a soft interior and delicate rind, adding a more traditional cheeseboard feel.

Find the recipe here.

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