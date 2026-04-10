This Himalayan salted almonds recipe from Natlicious Food turns raw almonds into a quick, crunchy snack with very little effort. You only need almonds, water, and Himalayan salt. The salt sticks to the surface after a quick rinse, and roasting brings out the natural flavor of the nuts. The result is a simple snack that works for everyday use without added ingredients.

Making salted almonds at home gives you control over salt levels and freshness. Almonds provide some plant protein, fiber, and healthy fats, which makes them a practical option between meals. Roasting them yourself also avoids excess oil or additives often found in packaged versions. A short time in the oven or air fryer is enough to create a crisp texture.

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Store these Himalayan salted almonds in an airtight container and keep them on hand for quick snacks. Use them for lunchboxes, hikes, or simple snack prep.

Roast your almonds for an easy snack

Try these Himalayan salted almonds for a quick homemade snack with fiber, healthy fats, and a crisp roasted texture using just almonds and salt. No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Servings 5 Ingredients 200 g raw almonds

½ teaspoon Himalayan salt Instructions Add the almonds in a bowl and add some water to make them wet.

Drain the water.

Add the salt and combine.

Roast in an air-fryer 10min at 150°C or in the oven but they might take 5 more minutes, turning them half way through.

Once roasted, let them cool down and store them in an air-tight container for up to 10 days.

This recipe is from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

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