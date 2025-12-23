This spiced apple and quince chutney is the kind of recipe that makes the festive season feel complete. It’s made with apples, quince, dates, and warm spices simmered in apple cider vinegar until thick and rich. The result is a chutney that’s sweet, tangy, and lightly spiced, perfect for serving from Thanksgiving through to the new year.

Homemade chutney makes an excellent edible gift. A jar of this on a holiday table or wrapped in ribbon feels thoughtful and seasonal. It also pairs beautifully with vegan cheese boards, crackers, or toasted bread. The mix of fruit, ginger, and spice gives it versatility for both sweet and savory dishes.

Once cooked, the chutney keeps well in jars for weeks, ready to brighten meals well into winter. Serve it alongside roasts, curries, or plant-based pâté. Whether given as a gift or enjoyed at home, it captures the flavor and spirit of the festive season.

Making spiced apple and quince chutney

This spiced apple and quince chutney is sweet, tangy, and perfect for gifting or serving with vegan cheese boards throughout the festive season. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 10 minutes mins Servings 1 liter Ingredients 3 Jazz apples peeled, cored and chopped

200 g quince peeled, cored and chopped

1 onion roughly chopped

150 g dates chopped

375 ml apple cider vinegar

100 g brown sugar

1 inch piece fresh ginger grated

1 star anise

1 tsp mixed spice

½ tsp chili flakes Instructions Add all ingredients to a large, heavy-bottomed pan.

Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, until the sugar has dissolved.

Bring to the boil, then lower to a simmer. Cook uncovered for an hour, stirring occasionally, until the chutney has thickened.

Pour into sterilised jars and seal.

