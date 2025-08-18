A Guide To Making Your Own ‘Malloumi’ (Vegan Halloumi)

This malloumi is a vegan version of halloumi, the firm, salty cheese from Cyprus that holds its shape when cooked. Halloumi is famous for being grilled or fried without melting, and this plant-based alternative offers the same quality.

This recipe is from The Vegan Creamery by Miyoko Schinner and is made from mung beans, which give it a high-protein content and a creamy texture. The flavor is mild yet rich, making it a versatile option for many dishes.

Read more: These Pickled Sesame Cucumbers Are Ready In Just 30 Minutes

After steaming, the cheese cools and becomes ready to slice. You can grill, fry, or sauté it without worrying about it melting. Serve malloumi as it is or top it with chopped tomatoes, cucumber, and onions. A drizzle of olive oil enhances its flavor, making it perfect for salads, wraps, or as a warm appetizer.

Prepare your malloumi

Golden, springy, and completely plant-based, this malloumi sizzles on the grill without melting. Perfect for salads, wraps, or enjoying straight from the pan. No ratings yet Servings 14 ounces Ingredients 1½ cups (355ml) water

½ cup (100g) moong dal (yellow split mung beans)

¼ cup (55g) avocado or melted refined coconut oil

2 tablespoons nutritional yeast flakes

1½ teaspoons sea salt

¼ teaspoon vegan thermophilic culture

2 tablespoons tapioca starch

2 tablespoons potato starch

About 20 fresh mint leaves optional Instructions In a blender combine the water, mung beans, oil, nutritional yeast, and salt and process on high speed until smooth and creamy. Add the culture and process again.

Put it in a warm place where it will maintain a temperature between 95° and 100°F for 16 to 24 hours to reach a pH of around 4.6, or until it tastes cheesy to our liking.

Pour the mixture into a nut milk bag, squeezing to extract as much milk as possible into a saucepan.

Oil a heatproof square or rectangular baking pan, a Pyrex storage dish, or silicone molds that will allow the mixture to fill about 1/2 inch deep (you can use two smaller rather than one large dish if you like). Whisk the tapioca and potato starches into the Malloumi mixture, then pour into the prepared pan(s).

If you want the mint flavor to permeate the cheese, stick in the mint leaves. Put the container(s) in a steamer, and steam, covered, until the top feels firm and the internal temperature is above 170°F, 15 to 20 minutes. Remove and let cool completely before unmolding, cutting, and using. To store, refrigerate (perhaps in the dish you steamed it in) for up to 2 weeks.

“The Vegan Creamery” Copyright © 2025 by Miyoko Schinner. Photography copyright © 2025 by Eva Kolenko. Published by Ten Speed Press, an imprint of Crown Publishing Group.”

Read more: How To Make This Two-Minute Tofu