Whipped Tofu And Rosemary Walnut Dip

This whipped tofu and walnut dip is a quick and easy appetizer. It works well for festive gatherings or everyday snacking. The base blends firm tofu with toasted walnuts, herbs, and roasted garlic. The result is a smooth and rich spread. Walnuts also support brain health, and they add a warm, nutty flavor that pairs well with the creamy tofu.

This recipe is from The Curvy Carbivore. It comes together with a few minutes of prep and a short roasting time. Once blended, the mixture becomes light and fluffy. You can adjust the consistency with a splash of dairy-free milk if needed. The dip tastes even better after a few hours in the fridge as the flavors deepen.

It works well with bread, crostini, crackers, or veggie sticks, and it also doubles as a savory spread for bagels or toast. This versatile dip fits naturally on party tables and adds a flavorful touch to simple snacks throughout the week.

Whip up your tofu and rosemary walnut dip

Whip up your tofu and rosemary walnut dip

This whipped tofu and walnut dip blends protein-rich tofu with toasted walnuts and herbs for a smooth, flavorful spread. No ratings yet Duration 15 minutes mins Cook Time 10 minutes mins Prep Time 5 minutes mins Servings 2 cups Ingredients 1 block firm tofu

¾ cup walnuts halves & pieces

2 garlic cloves

1 + 2 tbsp olive oil use a good, high-quality brand

½ + 1 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tsp dried rosemary

½ tsp dried oregano

½ tsp dried thyme

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp lemon juice

2-3 tbsp unsweetened dairy-free milk optional, for thinning

Fresh cracked black pepper optional Instructions Start by roasting the walnuts and garlic.

Preheat the oven to 350° F

Put the walnut pieces and garlic cloves in a bowl. Add 1 tbsp olive oil, 1/2 tbsp nutritional yeast, 1 tsp rosemary, and 1/2 tsp thyme.

Stir so that the walnuts and garlic are evenly coated.

Spread the walnuts and garlic on a parchment-paper lined baking sheet.

Bake for 10 minutes, or until the walnuts and garlic are slightly browned.

Remove from the oven and set aside.

Drain the tofu (no need to press it).

Add the tofu, 2 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp nutritional yeast, salt, oregano, thyme, roasted garlic, lemon juice, and 1/2 the amount of roasted walnuts.

Blend until everything is smooth and fluffy.

Optional: add the unsweetened dairy-free milk (1 tbsp at a time) if the dip is too thick.

Taste and add any additional spices (keep in mind the flavors will continue to meld in the fridge).

Transfer the blended dip into a bowl, and place in the fridge for at least 4 hours to let the flavors combine.

When ready to serve, top with a drizzle of olive oil, the rest of the roasted walnuts, and a dash of rosemary.

Serve with fresh bread, rostini, pita, or naan. A high quality olive oil here is key . The better the olive oil, the more flavorful the dip will be. Using a flavored oil (like a roasted garlic olive oil, or even a basil olive oil) can add even more flavor.

This is a a great recipe to make the night before enjoying. The longer it sits in the fridge, the better it gets!

If the dip is too thick after chilling, you can mix in 1 tbsp olive oil or unsweetened dairy milk.

Store the leftovers in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to 7 days. Mix well each time before enjoying.

This recipe comes from The Curvy Carbivore. You can find the original recipe here and her Instagram here.

