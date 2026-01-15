Whipped Tofu And Rosemary Walnut Dip

This whipped tofu and walnut dip is a quick and easy appetizer. It works well for festive gatherings or everyday snacking. The base blends firm tofu with toasted walnuts, herbs, and roasted garlic. The result is a smooth and rich spread. Walnuts also support brain health, and they add a warm, nutty flavor that pairs well with the creamy tofu.
This recipe is from The Curvy Carbivore. It comes together with a few minutes of prep and a short roasting time. Once blended, the mixture becomes light and fluffy. You can adjust the consistency with a splash of dairy-free milk if needed. The dip tastes even better after a few hours in the fridge as the flavors deepen.
Read more: Truffled Cashew Cheese And Caramelized Pears
It works well with bread, crostini, crackers, or veggie sticks, and it also doubles as a savory spread for bagels or toast. This versatile dip fits naturally on party tables and adds a flavorful touch to simple snacks throughout the week.
Whip up your tofu and rosemary walnut dip
Ingredients
- 1 block firm tofu
- ¾ cup walnuts halves & pieces
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 + 2 tbsp olive oil use a good, high-quality brand
- ½ + 1 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1 tsp dried rosemary
- ½ tsp dried oregano
- ½ tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 2-3 tbsp unsweetened dairy-free milk optional, for thinning
- Fresh cracked black pepper optional
Instructions
- Start by roasting the walnuts and garlic.
- Preheat the oven to 350° F
- Put the walnut pieces and garlic cloves in a bowl. Add 1 tbsp olive oil, 1/2 tbsp nutritional yeast, 1 tsp rosemary, and 1/2 tsp thyme.
- Stir so that the walnuts and garlic are evenly coated.
- Spread the walnuts and garlic on a parchment-paper lined baking sheet.
- Bake for 10 minutes, or until the walnuts and garlic are slightly browned.
- Remove from the oven and set aside.
- Drain the tofu (no need to press it).
- Add the tofu, 2 tbsp olive oil, 1 tbsp nutritional yeast, salt, oregano, thyme, roasted garlic, lemon juice, and 1/2 the amount of roasted walnuts.
- Blend until everything is smooth and fluffy.
- Optional: add the unsweetened dairy-free milk (1 tbsp at a time) if the dip is too thick.
- Taste and add any additional spices (keep in mind the flavors will continue to meld in the fridge).
- Transfer the blended dip into a bowl, and place in the fridge for at least 4 hours to let the flavors combine.
- When ready to serve, top with a drizzle of olive oil, the rest of the roasted walnuts, and a dash of rosemary.
- Serve with fresh bread, rostini, pita, or naan.
- A high quality olive oil here is key. The better the olive oil, the more flavorful the dip will be. Using a flavored oil (like a roasted garlic olive oil, or even a basil olive oil) can add even more flavor.
- This is a a great recipe to make the night before enjoying. The longer it sits in the fridge, the better it gets!
- If the dip is too thick after chilling, you can mix in 1 tbsp olive oil or unsweetened dairy milk.
- Store the leftovers in an air-tight container in the fridge for up to 7 days. Mix well each time before enjoying.
This recipe comes from The Curvy Carbivore. You can find the original recipe here and her Instagram here.
Read more: These Pickled Sesame Cucumbers Are Ready In Just 30 Minutes