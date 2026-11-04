Dinner Lunch Vegan Recipes

7 Vegan Skewer Recipes

There are high-protein skewer options in this list

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5 Minutes Read

Vegan Kebab Skewers With Salatet Zabadi with yogurt dip, seasonings, lentils, and chickpeas for vegan skewer recipes Get a taste of meaty plant-protein, tasty roasted veg, or crisp gnocchi by trying these recipes - Media Credit: Noha Elbadry-Cloud

Skewers are an easy way to turn tofu, seitan, vegetables, and even gnocchi into something a little more fun to cook and serve. They work on outdoor grills, griddle pans, or in the oven, which makes them useful well beyond barbecue season. These vegan skewer recipes range from smoky and spicy to fresh, herby, and slightly sweet.

The format is simple, but there is plenty of room to change the flavor. Marinades made with soy sauce, harissa, miso, maple syrup, herbs, citrus, or spices can completely change the finished dish, while dips and sauces add another layer once the skewers are cooked.

Read more: 7 Creamy Vegan Tomato Recipes

In this list, you’ll find seven plant-based skewer recipes made with tofu, seitan, courgette, gnocchi, vegetables, and more. Some work well as a main meal, while others suit sharing plates, lunches, or easy dinners.

Seitan kebabs

Seitan kebabs made to a vegan recipe
Romy London These skewers use homemade seitan

These homemade seitan kebabs from Romy London use the flour-washing method to create a firm, chewy base. Cumin, garlic, onion, oregano, thyme, parsley, nutritional yeast, and tamari season the seitan before the skewers are steamed and grilled.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Cypriot souvlaki

Vegan souvlakia made with fries and tofu
Natlicious Food You don’t need meat to make souvlaki

Try this vegan souvlaki by Natlicious Food for a tofu-based take on the Cypriot street food. Soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, oregano, and olive oil form the marinade, while pita, cabbage, parsley, lemon, and tahini-style sauce complete the meal.

Find the recipe here.

Spicy courgette kebabs

Courgette skewers with yogurt and mango salsa on flatbread, a vegan BBQ recipe
BOSH! This BOSH! recipe is made for summer BBQs

These courgette kebabs from BOSH! get plenty of flavor from harissa, smoked paprika, chili flakes, and cumin. After grilling, they’re served with lemony plant-based yogurt and an apricot, red onion, parsley, and red wine vinegar salsa.

Find the recipe here.

Tofu skewers with spicy peanut sauce

Tofu Skewers With Spicy Peanut Sauce
It's All Good Vegan The marinade for these skewers is sweet and spicy

Next, these tofu skewers from It’s All Good Vegan combine a maple and sriracha marinade with a creamy peanut sauce. Soy sauce, rice vinegar, lime, and extra sriracha add salt, tang, and heat, while rice makes them into a fuller meal.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Basic Vegan Meals For Easy Everyday Cooking

Tofu and apple skewers

Tofu apple skewers, a vegan BBQ dish
Jazz Apple These tofu and apple skewers are perfect for BBQ season

This tofu and apple skewer recipe pairs firm tofu with red onion, red pepper, and fresh apple for a sweet-savory combination. A marinade of tamari, miso, maple syrup, lemon juice, and sesame oil coats everything before grilling.

Find the recipe here.

Grilled gnocchi skewers with basil dip

a tray of grilled gnocchi skewers with basil dip
Romy London These vegan skewers pair well with salads and flatbreads

These grilled gnocchi skewers by Romy London thread cooked gnocchi with courgette, red pepper, and red onion. A quick basil dip made from vegan mayo, pesto, and lemon juice adds a creamy, herby finish on the side.

Find the recipe here.

Kebab skewers with salatet zabadi

Vegan Kebab Skewers With Salatet Zabadi with yogurt dip, seasonings, lentils, and chickpeas
Noha Elbadry-Cloud The kebab works well with vegan salatet zabadi (aka yogurt dip/ tzatziki)

Finishing the list are these Egyptian-style kebab skewers by Noha Elbadry-Cloud. Lentils, chickpeas, and vital wheat gluten form the seitan base, while harissa, smoked paprika, liquid smoke, and pomegranate molasses build the flavor before roasting.

Find the recipe here.

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The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

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