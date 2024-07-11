How To Make These Seitan Kebabs From Scratch

A kebab (also spelt kabob, kebap, or kabab) is a dish consisting of meat or vegetables cooked on a skewer. Kebabs originate in the Middle East, and they are a hugely popular fixture at BBQs all over the world.

Many vegans will be well-acquainted with veggie kebabs, as they tend to be one of the few plant-based options at vegan BBQs. If you’re bored of vegetables and fancy something a bit different, why not try making your own “meaty” kebab from scratch?

This Romy London recipe shows you how to make seitan kebabs from the comfort of your own home. Seitan is easier than you think to make yourself, it just needs a little bit of practice. Here’s how to make these vegan seitan kebabs.

Seitan kebabs

These vegan kabob skewers are made from Seitan using the flour washing technique. Serve these delicious kabobs as an appetizer or side dish. They are also perfect for parties because they're easy to make and serve. No ratings yet Duration 9 hours hrs 15 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 1 hour hr Servings 6 skewers Ingredients 2 cups strong white bread flour (500 g)

1 cup water (250 ml) plus a little extra if needed

2 tbsp tamari soya sauce

2 tbsp olive oil For the flavor paste 1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp black pepper

4 tsp ground cumin

2 tsp garlic powder

2 tsp onion powder

1 tsp red pepper flakes

2 tsp dried oregano

4 tbsp dried thyme

4 tsp dried parsley

4 tbsp nutritional yeast

1 tbsp tamari soya sauce

Olive or sesame oil Instructions Flour washing Start by combining the flour and water in a large mixing bowl until you get a dense flour ball. Firmly knead it on a floured surface until smooth.

Place the dough ball back into the bowl and cover with water. Set aside for 20-30 minutes.

Place the bowl into a sink and begin washing the dough ball under water. It will have slightly softened in the resting process. Whilst you wash and knead the dough ball under water, the water will begin to turn white. This is because the starch from the wheat flour will separate and dissolve in the water.

Once the water has become almost cream-like, drain the bowl and cover the dough again with fresh water. Repeat the process about 4-5 times or until the water is mostly clear and doesn't thicken anymore. The dough ball will become increasingly soft and fall apart – but don't worry: trust the process as it will come back together later on.

Once you're done, rinse the dough under running water for 30 seconds and place it into a colander to rest for a few minutes. Flavoring the seitan In a small bowl, create the flavor paste by mixing salt, pepper, cumin, garlic, onion, red pepper flakes, oregano, thyme, parsley and nutritional yeast with the tamari and just enough oil to create a thick paste.

Transfer the washed seitan into a food processor and add the flavor paste. Pulse until the paste is mixed into the Seitan.

Place the seitan back into a colander over a bowl. Cover and store in the fridge overnight to rest. In this process, the texture of the Seitan will come back together and create a firm dough. If needed, line your colander with a nut milk bag to prevent the soft Seitan from running through the holes or sticking to the colander. Shaping and steaming Divide the seitan into 6 equal parts and shape them into long strings. Slice each string into 3 strands with a sharp knife. Starting at the top, braid or twirl the strands around a kabob skewer. Pierce the ends back onto the skewer to prevent them from unraveling.

Firmly wrap each skewer in parchment, and steam them on the stove or in a steamer basket for 1 hour. Make sure to keep the lid on! Grilling the vegan kabobs Allow for the kabobs to cool down for 20 minutes, then carefully unwrap them.

Brush the kabobs with the remaining tamari and oil and place them onto the grill. Turn them regularly until they are evenly browned. Then they are ready to serve!

Alternatively, you can grill them in a skillet or in the oven. When washing the flour, don’t discard the water from the first two washes! There are a few incredible starch water recipes out there! You can set aside a bowl with the starch water over night – the starch will settle at the bottom, whilst the water flows on top. Carefully discard the water and you’re ready to cook with your starch water! It can make all kinds of amazing things, such as starch water bacon or even cheesecake!

Instead of wrapping the kabobs in parchment paper for steaming, you can also use aluminum foil or add another layer of foil around the parchment.

Storage : you can store the Seitan in an air-tight container for up to 3 days prior to grilling, then grill it once you’re ready to eat! If you’ve already grilled the Seitan, then briefly reheat it in a skillet.

: you can store the Seitan in an air-tight container for up to 3 days prior to grilling, then grill it once you’re ready to eat! If you’ve already grilled the Seitan, then briefly reheat it in a skillet. Serving : You can serve these kabobs on their own or with some delicious sides. See my favorite combination options in blog post!

: You can serve these kabobs on their own or with some delicious sides. See my favorite combination options in blog post! Grill marks are a great way to make these kabobs look even tastier!

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London. You can view the original recipe here.

