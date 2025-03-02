X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

How to Make Vegan Cypriot Souvlaki

Who said souvlaki needs meat?

Vegan souvlakia made with fries and tofu You don't need meat to make souvlaki - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
Souvlaki, a staple of Cypriot and Greek cuisine, typically consists of grilled, skewered meat, often served in a pita with fresh vegetables, lemon, and dips. The dish has long been a favorite in Mediterranean street food culture.

As plant-based eating grows in popularity, vegan alternatives are becoming more widely sought after. This vegan Cypriot souvlaki recipe replicates the smoky, herb-infused flavors of the original using firm tofu marinated in olive oil, soy sauce, balsamic vinegar, maple syrup, and oregano. By serving this dish alongside shredded white cabbage, parsley, red onion, lemon, and tahinosalata (a sesame-based dip), as well as fries and pita bread, you will replicate the traditional flavors of souvlaki with all plant-based ingredients.

Vegan Cypriot souflaki

Souvlakia is a street food that you can find all over Cyprus! Traditionally, they are made with chicken or pork, but my vegan version is made with tofu. They are served with pita bread and several condiments, salad and fries.
Vegan souvlakia made with fries and tofu
Servings2 people

Ingredients

  • 280 g firm tofu
  • 2 tbsp olive oil
  • 2 tbsp soy sauce
  • 2 tbsp balsamic vinegar
  • 1 tbsp maple syrup
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • Salt and pepper
Serve with
  • Shredded white cabbage
  • Chopped parsley
  • Lemon
  • Tahinosalata

Instructions

  • Freeze the tofu overnight, and then defrost it.
  • Remove the tofu from the packaging and squeeze all the water out (like a sponge). By doing this, you get to squeeze out most of water, the tofu then can absorb the marinade better and it also help with the texture.
  • Cut the tofu in 3cm squares and pat dry with some kitchen towel.
  • In a container, add all the remaining ingredients and mix. Add the tofu, coat it and put it in the fridge for at least 2 hours or overnight to marinade. Make sure to turn them, every now and then, so they marinate on all sides.
  • Add the tofu cubes on skewers.
  • Preheat a cast iron pan, add a splash of olive oil and cook the skewers for few 2-3 minutes on each side. This step traditionally is done on the barbecue.
  • Serve with fries, pita bread, cabbage, parsley and red onion, lemon and vegan tzatziki.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

