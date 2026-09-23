7 Creamy Vegan Tomato Recipes

Tomatoes work well in rich plant-based meals because their acidity balances creamy sauces. Coconut milk, tofu, beans, cashews, vegan cream, and other plant-based ingredients can all soften tomato-based dishes and make them more filling. These creamy vegan tomato recipes use that combination in easy dinners with plenty of flavor.

A creamy tomato sauce can work in several ways. It can coat pasta, bake into gnocchi, simmer with lentils or beans, or form the base of a curry or risotto. The tomato keeps the dish bright, while the creamy element adds body and richness.

Read more: 10 Vegan Recipes With Classic Savory Flavor Combinations

This list includes seven vegan tomato recipes for lunch or dinner. Some are pasta-based, while others use beans, lentils, tofu, rice, or gnocchi. Each one turns tomatoes into a warm, creamy main meal.

Creamy roasted tomato tofu curry

Haarala Hamilton Tomato and coconut milk pair well with curry spices

Calum Harris roasts tomatoes, onion, garlic, and ginger with curry spices before adding them to coconut milk and miso. Crispy tofu chunks go into the creamy sauce at the end, with coriander, lime, and chili oil for serving.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy cherry tomato risotto

Romy London Date night dishes don’t get much tastier than this vegan risotto dish

Cherry tomatoes, coconut milk, nutritional yeast, and vegan mozzarella make this risotto from Romy London rich without dairy. The rice cooks gradually with stock and white wine, then finishes with herbs for a creamy tomato dinner.

Find the recipe here.

Creamy one-pot vegan gnocchi bake

Romy London Top your one-pot gnocchi with breadcrumbs for extra crunch

Gnocchi cooks directly in a tomato and coconut milk sauce in this one-pot bake from Romy London. Onion, garlic, basil, oregano, spinach, and dairy-free cheese turn it into an easy oven-finished dinner with minimal fuss.

Find the recipe here.

Protein-packed creamy bean bake

Romy London This nutritious bean bake is perfect for a weeknight meal

Butter beans, tomatoes, balsamic vinegar, and basil form the base of this caprese-inspired bean bake. Romy London tops it with a creamy sauce made from blended butter beans, cashews, nutritional yeast, and plant milk before baking.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Plant-Based Meals That Keep You Full For Hours

Spaghetti bake with creamy vegan alfredo sauce

Tanya Pilgram Tomatoey, creamy, and comforting, this saucy spaghetti bake is the perfect mid-week meal

Sam Turnbull keeps this spaghetti bake simple by adding uncooked pasta straight into the baking dish with tomato sauce ingredients. A creamy plant-based Alfredo sauce goes on top, giving the finished dish both tomato richness and a softer, creamy layer.

Find the recipe here.

Marry me lentils

Kimberly Espinel You can make this dish in one pot

Red lentils replace chicken in Gigi Grassia’s plant-based take on marry me chicken. Sun-dried tomatoes, tomato purée, vegetable stock, soya milk, nutritional yeast, rosemary, spinach, and vegetables cook into a creamy one-pot meal.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan beans alla vodka

Romy London Beans alla vodka is a protein-packed alternative to the Italian classic

Romy London swaps pasta for butter beans in this protein-packed take on beans alla vodka. The creamy tomato sauce uses vodka, vegan cream, and vegan butter, creating a smooth dish that works well with sourdough, roasted vegetables, or vegan parmesan.

Find the recipe here.

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