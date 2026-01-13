10 Jamaican and Caribbean-Inspired Recipes

These Jamaican and Caribbean-inspired recipes bring bold seasoning, warming spice, and big flavor. You’ll find plant-based dishes influenced by these cuisines on this list, from breakfast plates to saucy mains.

Caribbean cooking often starts with simple ingredients and builds flavor step by step. You’ll see staples like plantains, beans, roti, and spice blends show up in different ways. Jamaican flavors also love contrast. Think sweet with heat, bright citrus with rich sauces, and herbs that cut through deeper notes. Marinades, long simmers, and well-seasoned bases do a lot of the work.

If you’re curious about Caribbean flavors or already love them, this roundup gives you plenty to explore. Each dish offers a different angle, while staying rooted in the same vibrant food culture.

Vegan Jamaican ‘noxtail’

Shanika Graham-White With kidney and butter beans, a warming gravy, and tasty jackfruit, this dish is comforting and nostalgic

Starting off this list is a vegan Jamaican ‘noxtail’ from Llyod Rose, made with marinated jackfruit and butter beans simmered in a deep, savory gravy. Green seasoning, browning sauce, thyme, allspice, and Scotch bonnet build rich, classic Caribbean flavor.

The ultimate Jamaican breakfast

Yuki Sugiura The vegan breakfast has all the makings of a weekend go-to

Start your day with this ultimate Jamaican breakfast by Denai Moore. It’s loaded with fried dumplings, ackee, hearts of palm “salt fish,” garlicky greens, and ripe plantains, creating a rich mix of textures and classic island flavors in one generous plate.

Island gravy with veggie chunks

Shanika Graham-White Soy chunks make up the plant protein in this dish

Lloyd Rose’s island gravy with veggie chunks is Caribbean comfort food. Rehydrated soy chunks simmer in a thick, peppery gravy with thyme, allspice, tomato paste, and Scotch bonnet, soaking up seasoning and delivering a rich, savory stew with serious flavor.

Tomato choka salad with chickpea tofu

Kathleen Ballard Photography Tomato choka elevates this tofu dish

Try Caribbean and Indian fusion food with this tomato choka salad with chickpea tofu by Ellen Kanner. Smoky roasted tomatoes pair with spiced chickpea tofu and fresh greens, creating a protein-rich dish with warmth, depth, and contrasting textures throughout.

Vegan ackee pasta

Shanika Graham-White This ackee pasta makes for a great lunch or dinner

Here’s another Lloyd Rose recipe. This vegan ackee pasta airs linguine with buttery ackee, jerk seasoning, thyme, and sun-dried tomatoes. The sauce turns creamy with pasta water, while spices and herbs give the dish depth and character.

Jammy plantains and black beans in charred poblano sauce

Nisha Vora Try these plantain and black bean tacos for a tasty, high-fiber dinner

These jammy plantains and black beans in charred poblano sauce by Nisha Vora make an excellent taco filling that mixes Latin, African, and Caribbean cuisines. Sweet caramelized plantains, creamy black beans, and a smoky poblano-tomato sauce create contrast, heat, and richness in every bite.

Vegan Rasta pasta

Shanika Graham-White You can add extra protein to your pasta with soy curls or tofu

Lloyd Rose’s grand rasta pasta coats penne in a creamy coconut milk sauce seasoned with jerk marinade and allspice. Mushrooms add bite, bell peppers bring color and crunch, and sun-dried tomatoes cut through the richness with a tangy edge.

Jamaican jerk jackfruit with fresh mango salsa

Kate Friedman Mix jerk jackfruit with hearty beans and vibrant mango for a wholesome meal

This Jamaican jerk jackfruit with fresh mango salsa bowl by Kate Friedman is a vibrant and high-protein dish. Spiced, pan-crisped jackfruit sits over rice and black beans, topped with juicy mango salsa that adds sweetness, citrus, and contrast to the smoky heat.

Loaded dhal puri roti

Shanika Graham-White This roti is packed with protein

This last Lloyd Rose recipe is a loaded dhal puri roti packed with split pea–stuffed flatbread, spiced chickpeas, potatoes, and spinach. Soft, flaky roti wraps around a richly seasoned filling that reflects Caribbean cooking shaped by Indian influences.

Red lentil and plantain dhal with parsnip fritters

Sarah Bentley / Made in Hackney This warming dhal blends South Asian and Caribbean influences

Last up is this red lentil and plantain dhal with parsnip fritters from Andi Oliver. Spiced lentils simmer until creamy, topped with fried plantain for sweetness, while crisp parsnip fritters add texture and crunch to the dish.

