Vegan Jamaican ‘Noxtail’

Jamaican noxtail is a vegan twist on a beloved island dish. Instead of oxtail, it uses jackfruit, which absorbs strong flavors and offers a tender, meaty texture. Butter beans add plant-based protein and heartiness, making this a wholesome, comforting meal.

The jackfruit is marinated in green seasoning and browning sauce, then seared until slightly charred. A rich gravy comes together with onions, garlic, thyme, broth, and classic Caribbean spices like allspice and scotch bonnet. Half the beans are mashed to thicken the sauce, while the rest stay whole for contrast.

This plant-based version holds on to the spirit of traditional oxtail while being completely meat-free. It’s full of flavor and perfect for anyone craving a warm and hearty meal. Serve it with rice or roti to soak up the rich gravy. It’s great for dinner and even better the next day after the flavors deepen.

This recipe is from the cookbook Island Vegan by Lloyd Rose. It’s a creative, high-protein dish that honors tradition with every bite.

How to make Jamaican noxtail

This vegan take on Jamaican oxtail swaps the meat for jackfruit and butter beans, keeping all the rich flavor and warmth of the original. It’s high in plant-based protein, made with aromatic Caribbean spices, and finished in a thick, savory gravy. Serve it with rice or roti. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 2 (20-oz [566-g]) cans young green jackfruit

2 tbsp (30 ml) white vinegar

4 tbsp (60 ml) green seasoning divided

2 tbsp (30 ml) browning sauce divided

⅓ cup (80 ml) high-heat cooking oil

1 tbsp 14 g granulated or brown sugar

1 small onion diced

6 sprigs fresh thyme

3 cups (720 ml) water

1 cup (240 ml) vegetable broth

½ cup (120 ml) liquid from a can of red kidney beans

1 Maggi cube or beefless bouillon cube

1½ tsp (3 g) ground allspice

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp black pepper

⅛ tsp white pepper

1 (15-oz [425-g]) can butter beans divided

Salt to taste Instructions Drain the jackfruit from the cans and place the jackfruit pieces in a large bowl. Cover the pieces with water and the white vinegar, and let the jackfruit soak in the vinegar water for 10 minutes before draining the water.

Once drained, use your hands to massage 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of the green seasoning and 1 tablespoon (15 ml) of the browning sauce onto the jackfruit, making sure all of the pieces are coated. Cover the bowl and let the jackfruit marinate in the refrigerator overnight or for a minimum of 6 hours.

In a large pot over medium heat, add the oil. When the oil is heated, spread the sugar evenly over the oil and allow it to dissolve. Once melted and golden in color, turn the heat to medium-high, add in the pieces of jackfruit and cook them on both sides until each side has a charred color. It should take about 7 to 10 minutes on each side.

Remove the jackfruit pieces from the pan and set them aside. To the same pan, add in the diced onions and fresh thyme and sauté until the onions are translucent. Mix in remaining 2 tablespoons (30 ml) of green seasoning, as well as the water, vegetable broth, the liquid from the can of red kidney beans, the Maggi cube, ground allspice, onion powder, black pepper, white pepper and the remaining tablespoon (15 ml) of browning sauce.

On a plate or in a small bowl, mash half of the amount of butter beans with a fork, then add the mashed portion to the gravy. Give the gravy a good stir. Once it comes to a boil, give it a taste and add salt if needed. Mix in the pieces of jackfruit and the remaining butter beans, then cover the pot, reduce the heat to medium and let it cook for 10 minutes.

Serve hot with rice or roti skin.

Reprinted with permission from Island Vegan by Lloyd Rose. Page Street Publishing Co. 2024. Photo credit: Shanika Graham-White.

