This super simple centerpiece will make hosting a vegan dinner party all the more enjoyable. If you’re looking for something straightforward yet fragrant and tasty to serve your guests, this whole cauliflower katsu dish by BOSH! will certainly impress.

Made with a silky katsu curry sauce, a whole roasted cauliflower, and topped with a herb and pickle salad, this dish covers all your bases regarding flavor, nutrition, and texture. Note the benefits of pickling and eating such a vegetable-rich dish without compromising on tastiness.

Benefits of cauliflower

There are a lot of benefits of cauliflower worth noting. This cruciferous vegetable is well-known (even if it’s not exactly a protein-rich vegetable). It’s rich in fiber, and full of vitamin C, vitamin K, B vitamins, and magnesium, to name a few.

Cauliflower contains antioxidants that are thought to feed the good gut bacteria that can reduce inflammation and promote bowel regularity. With its mild flavor and firm texture, you can do almost anything with the vegetable and add it to any meal for more nutrients. This makes the vegetable versatile and an affordable addition to any plant-based meal.

Whole katsu cauliflower recipe

Made with fragrant katsu curry sauce and topped with pickled onion and cabbage, this whole roasted cauliflower is a simple yet exciting dish that makes for a great dinner-time centerpiece. No ratings yet Duration 1 hr 30 mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the katsu sauce 1 large onion

2 medium carrots

30 grams ginger

3 garlic cloves

1 tbsp curry powder

½ tbsp garam masala

500 ml vegetable stock

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tsp maple syrup

1 lime

salt and pepper to taste For the cauliflower 1 large cauliflower

30 grams plant-based butter

olive oil

flakey salt For the pickle and herb salad 1 red onion

¼ head white cabbage

handful of coriander

2 tbp apple cider vinegar

flakey salt Instructions For the cauliflower Bring a large pot of salted water to the boil.

Lower the cauliflower, head side down, into the water.

Boil for 6-8 minutes until soft. The time will vary depending on the size of your cauliflower.

Once soft, drain the cauliflower into a colander for 20 minutes, keeping it head side down. This is important so that the steam escapes from the cauliflower.

Then, transfer the cauliflower to a baking dish.

Melt the butter and pour over the cauliflower, along with a generous drizzle of olive oil and a big pinch of flakey salt.

Place in the oven for 50-60 minutes until golden brown on the outside and soft on the inside. For the pickle and herb salad Finely slice the red onion and run it under boiling water, then add to a bowl with the vinegar and set to one side.

Finely slice the cabbage, then place it in a separate bowl with a pinch of sea salt and massage for a few moments to soften.

Chop the coriander and add to the cabbage.

Set to one side. For the katsu sauce Finely chop the onion and carrots.

Peel and grate the ginger and garlic.

Cut the lime.

Prepare the vegetable stock if dehydrated by adding to 500ml hot water or have your ready-made vegetable stock on hand.

Heat some oil in a pan over medium heat, add the onions, carrots, and a big pinch of table salt, and fry for 8-10 minutes until the onion is translucent.

Add the ginger and garlic, and fry for 2 minutes.

Next, add the curry powder and garam masala. Fry to release the aromas.

Remove from heat and allow to cool for a few moments, then whizz up with some of the vegetable stock.

Once smooth, pour back into the pan with the remaining vegetable stock, add the soy sauce, maple syrup, and a big squeeze of lime juice.

Keep warm until ready to serve. Serving Drain the vinegar from the red onion and add to the cabbage/coriander.

Transfer the cauliflower to a big serving dish, pour over the katsu sauce, and top with the cabbage.

Finally, you can add basmati rice, chapati, or flatbread to your meal.

This recipe was republished with permission from BOSH. You can view the original recipe here.

