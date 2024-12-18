When planning your festive spread, vegan Christmas centerpieces are a must. Gone are the days when plant-based options felt limited. Today, you’ll find a variety of creative dishes that everyone at the table can enjoy. Whether you prefer stuffed squash, meatless roasts, or veggie-packed bakes, there’s something to impress everyone this holiday season.

Read more: 10 Vegan Recipes To Serve At Your Christmas Party

This list brings you 10 vegan centerpiece recipes that are perfect for the holidays. Expect classics with a twist, like lentil and mushroom Wellingtons, seitan pot roasts, and maple garlic tofu. From savory wreaths to vegan “roast chicken,” these dishes are designed to take center stage on your Christmas table.

Each recipe offers something different, whether it’s rich flavor, texture, or eye-catching presentation. With so much variety, you’re sure to find the perfect dish to anchor your holiday feast. Here are 10 vegan centerpieces to serve at your Christmas dinner.

Read more: 25 Authentic Vegan Christmas Recipes For The Holiday Season

Festive eggplant and tomato rice bake

Nadia Fragnito Try something distinctly Italian for your holiday dinner this year

This classical Italian dish, known as a timballo, is made vegan using a recipe by Nadia Fragnito. This molded bake uses vegan parmesan, vegan mozzarella, eggplant, and tomato risotto. This eggplant and tomato rice bake’s presentation and straightforward preparation make it ideal for a dinner centerpiece.

Find the recipe here.

Wild mushroom loaf

Romy London Try this wild mushroom loaf for your next special occasion

If you’re a mushroom fan and are still undecided about your Christmas centerpiece, try this wild mushroom loaf from Romy London. This mushroom loaf is like a typical nut roast with cashews, almonds, and flax seeds, but the wild mushrooms incorporated into the dish add a deep, meaty flavor and texture. It’s pretty easy to make: all you need to do is prepare your ingredients and bake them in a loaf tin. For decoration, add some parsley on top before slicing.

Find the recipe here.

Maple and garlic tofu roast

Romy London You will be amazed at how easy this is to make

For a roast ham alternative this Christmas, try this maple and garlic tofu roast from Romy London. The recipe uses firm tofu, maple, tamari, and red wine to create a festive flavor. You pan-fry the tofu and then oven-bake the crisp block in the wine sauce with onions and carrots. The result is a rich and flavorful meat alternative that pairs well with all the best holiday sides.

Find the recipe here.

Seitan pot roast

Romy London This German-style pot roast is completely vegan

Next, try this seitan pot roast from Romy London. It is filled with plant-based umami flavors and excellent with veggies. The recipe shows you how to make your own seitan, and the seasoning and stock ingredients are extensive. From nutritional yeast to red wine and everything in between, this pot roast pulls out all the flavor stops. You can serve it with mixed vegetables of your choice and cook it all together in a casserole dish.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan beef wellington

BOSH! This wellington is perfect as a Christmas centerpiece

BOSH! has it’s own meaty and vegan centerpiece ready for Christmas. This vegan beef wellington recipe uses plant-based burger meat rather than lentils or other alternatives to fill the pastry. Plant-based puff pastry, a rich mushroom duxelles, and sesame seeds for garnish make this wellington come together. If you’re craving a meat-like alternative, try this recipe.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted chestnut cranberry stuffed squash

This unique Christmas meal is packed with nutrients

The next recipe on this list is a roasted chestnut cranberry stuffed squash by Nourishing Amy. Try something different with this quinoa, mushroom, chestnut, and cranberry-filled squash. It looks great and tastes even better. It’s an exciting centerpiece best served with the balsamic sprouts included in the recipe.

Find the recipe here.

Orange and cranberry roast wreath

Romy London It is time to elevate your nut roast game

Try this orange and cranberry roast wreath for something extra festive and pretty to look at on a Christmas table. This Romy London recipe is beautifully decorated with cranberry sauce, olive shavings, and nuts, while the wreath is packed with flavorful ingredients. By using heaps of veggies, garlic, orange juice, peanut butter, almond flour, and more, this dish is sure to impress hungry dinner guests.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan roast ‘chicken’

Give this vegan roast ‘chicken’ a try for your Christmas centerpiece

School Night Vegan’s vegan roast chicken could be the perfect centerpiece for your Christmas dinner. The dish is entirely vegan, using firm tofu and butterbeans to make the chicken. The chicken is then marinated and roasted with festive vegetables. While it takes some prep work, this is an excellent choice if you want a meat alternative to chicken on your table.

Find the recipe here.

Lentil and mushroom wellington

Romy London This wellington is the ultimate nostalgic Christmas dish

Here is another vegan wellington to make this Christmas. It’s a lentil and mushroom version which uses gluten-free puff pastry and heaps of veg to bring the wellington together. The dish uses green lentils, brown mushrooms, walnuts, carrot, and celery for the base ingredients. Then, seasonings like tamari and garlic pair with vegan white wine to add depth to the filling.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan roast beef

Carleigh Bodrug Thought your roast beef days were over? Think again

The last recipe on this list is for vegan roast beef. It comes from Carleigh Bodrug and uses chickpeas, vital wheat gluten, and beet powder to create a roast beef-like texture and appearance. You make it by blending the ingredients, creating a thick dough, kneading it into a loaf, and steaming it. Storing it overnight in foil gives you the best results. To enhance the loaf, add some steak spice on the outside and char it in a pan.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 5 Unique Vegan Christmas Dinner Ideas To Try This Festive Season