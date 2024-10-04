Meatless Farm Launches Two New ‘Meaty’ Sourdough Pizzas

Meatless Farm has announced the release of two vegan meat pizzas in UK supermarkets.

The British plant-based brand, which was saved from administration by the Vegan Food Group (VFG) last year, offers a wide range of popular meat-free meals and products.

Now, it’s added Ham & Mushroom Style and Spicy Pepperoni Style Sourdough Pizzas, which it says is in response to skyrocketing demand for plant-based pizza. (Google searches for “vegan pizza toppings” have grown by 70 percent in the last 60 days, according to the brand).

As well as the pizzas, Meatless Farm has also revamped its frozen range, including Beef Style Meatballs, Pork Style Sausages, and Quarter Pounders. The meatballs have a new recipe, and the sausages and quarter pounders have increased in size.

Meatless Farm There is huge demand for vegan pizza in the UK

“Our new Meatless Farm product ranges have been created to cater for the growing demand for flavoursome, plant-based foods that replicate the taste, texture, and nutritional content of meat,” Lydia Brook, Brand Manager at Meatless Farm, said in a statement. “With quality a priority, we’ve focussed a lot of time on perfecting our ingredients, for example, using high protein meat substitutes with less saturated fat, but no less flavour. We’re especially proud of our Beef Style Meatballs, which we believe are not only the best tasting meatballs in the plant-based-sphere, but also the meat-sphere!”

The pizzas are available from Sainsbury’s stores, while the upgraded frozen items are in Morrisons.

Meatless Farm saved from administration

In June 2023, Meatless Farm made headlines after it was announced that the company had entered administration. In an email to investors at the time, founder Morten Toft Bech said he was “devastated and heartbroken over the situation.” He explained that the company was “doing well,” but that some investors had decided not to invest further.

Later that month, however, VFG (which was then just VFC) confirmed that it had acquired the brand.

“We firmly believe that this development will yield considerable benefits for our valued customers, suppliers, and consumers,” VFC CEO Dave Sparrow said at the time. “Please rest assured that our collective leadership and all team members are wholly committed to maintaining business as usual.”

A few months later, VFC became part of the newly-formed VFG. The group, headed by VFC founder Matthew Glover, owns vegan brands including Clive’s and TOFUTOWN, as well as Meatless Farm.

“VFG is poised to be a leading force in the plant-based sector,” Glover previously told Plant Based News. “We’re not just participating in the market; we’re leading the movement.”

