5 Savory Centerpieces That Aren’t Roasts

Many people enjoy making a festive centerpiece, but don’t always want to serve a traditional vegan roast. Some prefer something richer, more creative, or simply different from the usual nut loaf or stuffed squash. This list of five savory centerpieces offers options that stand out without relying on a classic roast.

Each dish brings its own style, texture, and flavor, giving you flexibility when planning a holiday menu. You can choose something elegant, something hearty, or something comforting.

These mains work for Christmas, New Year’s, or any special dinner where you want the centerpiece to feel exciting. With five distinct ideas, it’s easy to find a dish that suits your taste and keeps your table feeling fresh and seasonal.

Plant-based stuffed flank steak centerpiece

Redefine Meat Double, triple, or quadruple the recipe for a big group

First on our list of savory centerpieces is this stuffed flank steak centerpiece. It uses a vegan flank filled with sautéed mushrooms, garlic, and mulled wine shallots, creating a rich, festive interior. The seared exterior firms up nicely, making it easy to slice and serve as a holiday main.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan chestnut and mushroom pithivier

Viva! This vegan pithivier is an easy plant-based main for your festive centerpiece

Next, try out this vegan chestnut and mushroom pithivier from Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club for a simple but stunning bake. It layers chestnuts, mushrooms, herbs, and red wine inside crisp puff pastry, creating a rich, savory centerpiece. The filling cooks down into a hearty mix, and the pastry bakes into a golden dome that slices beautifully for festive dinners.

Find the recipe here.

Seitan fillets with mushroom wine sauce

Nadia Fragnito Seitan is high in plant protein and has a meaty texture

These seitan fillets in a mushroom wine sauce by Nadia Fragnito are a perfect, meaty meal for your holiday table. Tender seitan gets pan-seared and coated in a rich mushroom sauce simmered with garlic, herbs, and white wine. The result is a savory main that pairs well with potatoes or roasted vegetables.

Find the recipe here.

Eggplant and tomato rice bake

Nadia Fragnito Try something distinctly Italian for your holiday dinner this year

Also from Nadia Fragnito is this eggplant and tomato rice bake, a layered timballo that makes an eye-catching centerpiece. Creamy tomato rice, fried eggplant, and pockets of vegan mozzarella bake into a firm, sliceable dish that brings rich Italian flavors to the table.

Find the recipe here.

Sweet cranberry-glazed BBQ ribs

Simon Smith These sticky and sweet cranberry ribs are perfect for a vegan Thanksgiving or Christmas meal

Lastly are these sweet cranberry BBQ ribs from Gaz Oakley, a festive twist on classic barbecue. Tender seitan forms the base, then gets grilled, baked in cola, and coated in a cranberry-orange glaze for a smoky, sticky centerpiece that suits winter feasts.

Find the recipe here.

