A vegan Christmas calls for a showstopping centerpiece to pair with all your festive sides. This lentil and walnut loaf with cranberry glaze deserves a spot on your holiday table. Rich and nutty, the loaf is topped with a tangy cranberry sauce that complements classic sides like mashed or roasted potatoes, green beans, glazed carrots, garlic bread, and plenty of gravy.

The loaf combines lentils, walnuts, onion, breadcrumbs, and a flax egg for binding. It also contains plenty of seasonings like garlic, thyme, rosemary, soy sauce, and tomato purée, which add plenty of flavor. For a festive touch, you can decorate the top with thin carrot slices before baking. The cranberry glaze, made with orange juice, mustard, cinnamon, and balsamic vinegar, is brushed on during the last 15 minutes of cooking.

Once baked and sliced, this Romy London creation is perfect with your favorite holiday sides. It’s a delicious and festive addition that’s sure to impress your friends and family.

Lentil and walnut loaf with cranberry glaze

If you've been looking for an impressive centerpiece for your Christmas table try this lentil and walnut loaf with cranberry glaze. It has all the flavors of Christmas with a plant protein kick. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Ingredients For the lentil walnut loaf 2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 large onion finely chopped

3-4 cloves garlic minced

400 g lentils drained and rinsed

200 g walnuts finely chopped

200 g breadcrumbs

2 tbsp ground flaxseed mixed with 5 tablespoons water (flax eggs)

3 tbsp tomato puree

2 tbsp dark soy sauce

2 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried rosemary

Salt and black pepper to taste

Carrot slices for decorating optional For the cranberry glaze 150 g fresh or frozen cranberries

50 g brown sugar

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tsp Dijon mustard

½ tsp ground cinnamon

Zest of 1 orange

120 ml water Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C (160°C fan).

In a pan, heat olive oil over medium heat. Sauté onions and garlic until softened.

In a large bowl, combine sautéed onions and garlic with drained lentils, chopped walnuts, breadcrumbs, flax seeds, tomato puree, soy sauce, dried thyme, dried rosemary, salt, and black pepper. Mix well to combine.

Transfer the mixture into a greased loaf tin, pressing it down firmly. Smooth the top.

For the cranberry glaze, combine fresh cranberries, brown sugar, balsamic vinegar, Dijon mustard, ground cinnamon, orange zest, and water in a saucepan. Simmer over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the cranberries burst and the mixture thickens into a glaze-like consistency. Remove from heat.

Place the lentil walnut loaf in the preheated oven and bake for 30-35 minutes until it’s firm and slightly crispy on the edges.

During the last 15 minutes of baking, generously brush most of the cranberry glaze over the loaf, allowing it to caramelize. Decorate the loaf with thinly sliced carrots for the last 5 minutes of baking (optional).

Once baked, let the loaf cool for a few minutes before slicing with a sharp, serrated knife.

Serve slices of the lentil walnut loaf with a drizzle of remaining cranberry glaze and festive trimmings, such as roasted vegetables or a side of mashed potatoes.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

