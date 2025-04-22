This cauliflower, butter bean, and chard dhal from Dr Alan Desmond’s The Plant-Based Diet Revolution is warm, spiced, and full of plant protein. Red lentils and butter beans form a hearty base, while cauliflower adds texture and depth, especially when browned in a pan before simmering. Chard brings in extra fiber and color, and you can easily swap it for spinach if needed.

The spices are simple but fragrant: turmeric, cumin, garam masala, and fresh ginger. A spoonful of mustard gives the dish a little extra edge, while lemon juice brightens everything at the end. It’s a comforting bowl that’s easy to batch cook and make your own.

Each serving offers an impressive 29g of plant protein and 19g of fiber. You also rack up plant points thanks to the lentils, beans, cauliflower, chard, tomato, onion, and spices. Serve it with brown rice or flatbreads for a complete, balanced meal.

This is a great dinner for a quiet night in or a make-ahead lunch that holds up well over a few days. It’s cozy, filling, and built entirely from whole food ingredients.

Read more: Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes With Plant-Based Feta

Making the dhal

This red lentil dhal uses cauliflower, chard, and butter beans to create a nutritious and filling meal. It's perfect for dinner and pairs well with rice or whole meal flatbreads. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 10 g chard stalks and leaves separated

1 red onion finely sliced

150 g ¾ cup tomatoes roughly chopped

80 g ¾ cup red lentils rinsed

2 garlic cloves finely chopped

1 tbsp finely grated fresh root ginger

1 red chill deseeded and finely chopped

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp garam masala

1 x 400g can butter beans drained and rinsed

500 ml vegetable stock

½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil optional

½ cauliflower cut into 1cm (½ inch) slices

1 tbsp wholegrain mustard

1 lemon

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

Small handful of fresh coriander to garnish

Brown rice or whole meal flatbreads to serve Instructions Finely dice the chard stalks and throw them into a large saucepan with the onion, tomatoes and 3 tablespoons water. Cook gently for 10 minutes, until starting to soften. Add a dash more water if they look like catching.

Add the lentils, garlic, ginger, chili and spices. Cook for 2 more minutes before adding the butter beans and stock. Season lightly with salt and pepper and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook for 25–30 minutes, stirring frequently, until the lentils are completely soft. Top up with a dash of extra water if it looks too thick.

Meanwhile, warm the olive oil or a tablespoon water in a large non-stick frying pan. Fry the cauliflower over a medium heat for 2–3 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Add to the dhal along with the mustard for the final 10 minutes of cooking time.

When ready, finely shred the chard leaves and stir them into the dhal until wilted; this will take only a couple of minutes. Finish with a good squeeze of lemon juice. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking.

Serve the dhal alongside rice or flatbreads and garnish with the fresh coriander.

Excerpted from The Plant-Based Diet Revolution by Dr Alan Desmond, published in 2021 by Yellow Kite, an imprint of Hodder & Stoughton. Recipes by Bob Andrew. Photography by Dan Jones.

Read more: Sticky Orange And Ginger Cauliflower Tofu