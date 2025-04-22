X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Cauliflower, Butter Bean, And Chard Dhal

This red lentil dhal uses butter beans for additional protein

By

2 Minutes Read

cauliflower butter bean & chard dahl with ginger and curry spices This dhal can easily be gluten-free if served with rice - Media Credit: Dan Jones
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This cauliflower, butter bean, and chard dhal from Dr Alan Desmond’s The Plant-Based Diet Revolution is warm, spiced, and full of plant protein. Red lentils and butter beans form a hearty base, while cauliflower adds texture and depth, especially when browned in a pan before simmering. Chard brings in extra fiber and color, and you can easily swap it for spinach if needed.

The spices are simple but fragrant: turmeric, cumin, garam masala, and fresh ginger. A spoonful of mustard gives the dish a little extra edge, while lemon juice brightens everything at the end. It’s a comforting bowl that’s easy to batch cook and make your own.

Each serving offers an impressive 29g of plant protein and 19g of fiber. You also rack up plant points thanks to the lentils, beans, cauliflower, chard, tomato, onion, and spices. Serve it with brown rice or flatbreads for a complete, balanced meal.

This is a great dinner for a quiet night in or a make-ahead lunch that holds up well over a few days. It’s cozy, filling, and built entirely from whole food ingredients.

Read more: Quinoa Stuffed Tomatoes With Plant-Based Feta

Making the dhal

This red lentil dhal uses cauliflower, chard, and butter beans to create a nutritious and filling meal. It's perfect for dinner and pairs well with rice or whole meal flatbreads.
cauliflower butter bean & chard dahl with ginger and curry spices
No ratings yet
Duration45 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 10 g chard stalks and leaves separated
  • 1 red onion finely sliced
  • 150 g ¾ cup tomatoes roughly chopped
  • 80 g ¾ cup red lentils rinsed
  • 2 garlic cloves finely chopped
  • 1 tbsp finely grated fresh root ginger
  • 1 red chill deseeded and finely chopped
  • 1 tsp ground turmeric
  • 1 tsp ground cumin
  • 1 tsp garam masala
  • 1 x 400g can butter beans drained and rinsed
  • 500 ml vegetable stock
  • ½ tbsp extra virgin olive oil optional
  • ½ cauliflower cut into 1cm (½ inch) slices
  • 1 tbsp wholegrain mustard
  • 1 lemon
  • Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • Small handful of fresh coriander to garnish
  • Brown rice or whole meal flatbreads to serve

Instructions

  • Finely dice the chard stalks and throw them into a large saucepan with the onion, tomatoes and 3 tablespoons water. Cook gently for 10 minutes, until starting to soften. Add a dash more water if they look like catching.
  • Add the lentils, garlic, ginger, chili and spices. Cook for 2 more minutes before adding the butter beans and stock. Season lightly with salt and pepper and bring to a gentle simmer. Cook for 25–30 minutes, stirring frequently, until the lentils are completely soft. Top up with a dash of extra water if it looks too thick.
  • Meanwhile, warm the olive oil or a tablespoon water in a large non-stick frying pan. Fry the cauliflower over a medium heat for 2–3 minutes on each side, until golden brown. Add to the dhal along with the mustard for the final 10 minutes of cooking time.
  • When ready, finely shred the chard leaves and stir them into the dhal until wilted; this will take only a couple of minutes. Finish with a good squeeze of lemon juice. Taste and adjust the seasoning to your liking.
  • Serve the dhal alongside rice or flatbreads and garnish with the fresh coriander.

Excerpted from The Plant-Based Diet Revolution by Dr Alan Desmond, published in 2021 by Yellow Kite, an imprint of Hodder & Stoughton. Recipes by Bob Andrew. Photography by Dan Jones.

Read more: Sticky Orange And Ginger Cauliflower Tofu

Tagged

butter beans

cauliflower

dahl

gluten free

high protein

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Dr Alan Desmond

﻿﻿Dr. Alan Desmond is dedicated to educating the public on the health benefits of a whole-food plant-based diet, and this is reflected in his recent book, "The Plant-Based Diet Revolution: 28 days to a happier gut and a healthier you". He has made evidence-based dietary advice an essential part of his practice as a doctor specializing in gut health problems. He has presented at numerous international conferences, and is an Ambassador for Plant-Based Health Professionals UK, a not-for-profit group whose work focuses on policy makers, professionals and public alike. In the Spring of 2020, he suspended his practice as a gastroenterologist to work on his hospital’s coronavirus unit, witnessing first-hand the devastating effects of this new disease on his patients. Dr. Desmond, who is certified both in Gastroenterology and General Internal Medicine, completed his specialist training in Ireland and Oxford, and has a specialty interest in the role of diet in the prevention and treatment of Crohn’s disease and Ulcerative Colitis. A member of the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians, London, he has published several influential research papers in the field of Inflammatory Bowel Disease. He is a dedicated advocate for the gut health benefits, and overall health benefits, of a whole-food plant-based approach to nutrition. He shares information about his own plant-based meals alongside the latest research in nutritional science and health on all major social media platforms.

More by Dr Alan Desmond

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2025 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active