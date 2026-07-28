Desserts Vegan Recipes

7 Vegan Crumble Desserts With Irresistible Crunchy Toppings

Crumbles are easier to pull off than you think

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blueberry crumble pie with vegan ingredients and oat crumble for vegan crumble desserts These crumbles are warm, gooey, and completely plant based - Media Credit: Helen Au

Warm and comforting, crumble desserts bring together soft, juicy fruit and a crisp, golden topping. These vegan crumble desserts offer that same contrast of textures, with crumbly layers adding sweetness, crunch, and richness without overpowering the filling underneath. A good crumble can make a simple bake a bit more special, whether it sits over fruit, sponge, pastry, or a traybake.

Crumble toppings can take many forms. Some use oats for extra texture, while others rely on flour, nuts, sugar, and plant-based butter for a more traditional finish. Spices, citrus zest, and different fruits can also change the flavor depending on the season or the style of dessert.

Read more: 11 Sweet And Simple Blueberry Recipes To Try

The recipes in this list go beyond the standard fruit crumble. They use crumbly toppings in several different ways, from familiar baked desserts to slices, squares, pies, and cakes. Serve them warm or at room temperature, and add vegan custard, cream, or ice cream for an extra indulgent finish.

Vegan spiced pear crumble

vegan spiced pear crumble with pears, dates, and walnuts
Chef Day Radley Make this crumble for dessert or breakfast

This spiced pear crumble from Chef Day Radley combines ripe pears with cinnamon, cardamom, dates, oats, almonds, and walnuts. The fruit softens underneath while the topping turns crisp, making it suitable for dessert or breakfast.

Find the recipe here.

Berry chia crumble bars

stacked breakfast berry chia bard with banana, maple syrup, rolled oats, frozen berries, and a crumble topping
Miranda Stokkel These tasty berry crumble bars are full of energy-packed ingredients

Banana, oats, flaxseed, and maple syrup form the base of these berry chia crumble bars by Liz Douglas. A jammy berry layer sits beneath a nutty topping made with oats, almond meal, cinnamon, and walnuts or pecans.

Find the recipe here.

Hawaiian sunshine crumble squares

a picture of stacked vegan Hawaiian sunshine crumble squares made with tropical fruit, coconut, and rolled oats
Crystal Bonnet For a punchy treat, try these sunshine squares filled with coconut, pineapple, and mango

Tropical fruit takes the lead in these crumble squares from Crystal Bonnet. Mango, pineapple, coconut, lime, oats, and macadamia nuts create bright layers, while the crisp topping contrasts with the smooth, creamy center.

Find the recipe here.

Almond and plum sheet cake

almond and plum sheet cake with cinnamon, almond flour and oats
The crumble topping pairs beautifully with the gooey fruit and the nutty base

Romy London gives classic German fruit cake a plant-based twist with this almond and plum sheet cake. Jammy plums sink into a lightly spiced sponge, while coconut oil, oats, and flaked almonds create a crunchy topping.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Strawberry Recipes From Salads To Tarts

Your new favorite blueberry crumble

an easy vegan blueberry crumble with walnuts and maple syrup
Kim Lightbody Share this easy blueberry crumble over coffee this autumn

This blueberry crumble from Rose Elliot keeps things simple with juicy fruit, maple syrup, olive oil, and walnuts. The topping bakes until golden and crisp, while the blueberries soften underneath into a warm, comforting filling.

Find the recipe here.

Easy berry crumble slices

easy berry crumble slices for cozy vegan bakes for afternoon tea
Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Use blueberries for your filling

Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club layers a buttery crumble base with a sharp blueberry filling in these easy slices. Lemon zest, vanilla, and cinnamon add flavor, while the reserved crumble mixture forms a crisp golden topping.

Find the recipe here.

Blueberry crumble pie

blueberry crumble pie with vegan ingredients and oat crumble
Helen Au Serve your crumble with vegan custard or vanilla ice cream

Finishing the list is this blueberry crumble pie from Helen Au. A flaky vegan crust holds a thick, lemony blueberry filling, while oats, cinnamon, sugar, and vegan butter bake into golden clusters on top.

Find the recipe here.

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berry bake

blueberries

crumble

kid friendly

pear

recipes

vegan recipes

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The Author

Kaitlyn Lourens

Kaitlyn Lourens is a recipe writer at Plant Based News. She has worked as a writer since 2022, and has written for various clients in the digital marketing and SEO sphere. Prior to her work in SEO and related fields she spent most of her degree tutoring undergraduate students in English. She studied English Literature with Anthropology at the University of Pretoria, gaining an Honours degree in 2022 as well as the UP Mellon Scholarship for her mini dissertation. She went vegan in 2020 and has written about a wide range of topics from food to feminism.

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