7 Vegan Crumble Desserts With Irresistible Crunchy Toppings

Warm and comforting, crumble desserts bring together soft, juicy fruit and a crisp, golden topping. These vegan crumble desserts offer that same contrast of textures, with crumbly layers adding sweetness, crunch, and richness without overpowering the filling underneath. A good crumble can make a simple bake a bit more special, whether it sits over fruit, sponge, pastry, or a traybake.

Crumble toppings can take many forms. Some use oats for extra texture, while others rely on flour, nuts, sugar, and plant-based butter for a more traditional finish. Spices, citrus zest, and different fruits can also change the flavor depending on the season or the style of dessert.

Read more: 11 Sweet And Simple Blueberry Recipes To Try

The recipes in this list go beyond the standard fruit crumble. They use crumbly toppings in several different ways, from familiar baked desserts to slices, squares, pies, and cakes. Serve them warm or at room temperature, and add vegan custard, cream, or ice cream for an extra indulgent finish.

Vegan spiced pear crumble

Chef Day Radley Make this crumble for dessert or breakfast

This spiced pear crumble from Chef Day Radley combines ripe pears with cinnamon, cardamom, dates, oats, almonds, and walnuts. The fruit softens underneath while the topping turns crisp, making it suitable for dessert or breakfast.

Find the recipe here.

Berry chia crumble bars

Miranda Stokkel These tasty berry crumble bars are full of energy-packed ingredients

Banana, oats, flaxseed, and maple syrup form the base of these berry chia crumble bars by Liz Douglas. A jammy berry layer sits beneath a nutty topping made with oats, almond meal, cinnamon, and walnuts or pecans.

Find the recipe here.

Hawaiian sunshine crumble squares

Crystal Bonnet For a punchy treat, try these sunshine squares filled with coconut, pineapple, and mango

Tropical fruit takes the lead in these crumble squares from Crystal Bonnet. Mango, pineapple, coconut, lime, oats, and macadamia nuts create bright layers, while the crisp topping contrasts with the smooth, creamy center.

Find the recipe here.

Almond and plum sheet cake

The crumble topping pairs beautifully with the gooey fruit and the nutty base

Romy London gives classic German fruit cake a plant-based twist with this almond and plum sheet cake. Jammy plums sink into a lightly spiced sponge, while coconut oil, oats, and flaked almonds create a crunchy topping.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 10 Strawberry Recipes From Salads To Tarts

Your new favorite blueberry crumble

Kim Lightbody Share this easy blueberry crumble over coffee this autumn

This blueberry crumble from Rose Elliot keeps things simple with juicy fruit, maple syrup, olive oil, and walnuts. The topping bakes until golden and crisp, while the blueberries soften underneath into a warm, comforting filling.

Find the recipe here.

Easy berry crumble slices

Viva's Vegan Recipe Club Use blueberries for your filling

Viva’s Vegan Recipe Club layers a buttery crumble base with a sharp blueberry filling in these easy slices. Lemon zest, vanilla, and cinnamon add flavor, while the reserved crumble mixture forms a crisp golden topping.

Find the recipe here.

Blueberry crumble pie

Helen Au Serve your crumble with vegan custard or vanilla ice cream

Finishing the list is this blueberry crumble pie from Helen Au. A flaky vegan crust holds a thick, lemony blueberry filling, while oats, cinnamon, sugar, and vegan butter bake into golden clusters on top.

Find the recipe here.

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