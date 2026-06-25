Helen Au’s blueberry crumble pie from Cozy Vegan Pies and Tarts leans fully into comfort food. The pie combines a flaky vegan crust with a thick blueberry filling and a crisp oat crumble on top. As the pie bakes, the blueberries soften and burst into the filling, creating that deep purple, jammy center people look for in a proper homemade pie.

The crumble topping gives this recipe a more relaxed feel than a classic lattice pie. Oats, cinnamon, and vegan butter bake into golden clusters that sit over the fruit and add crunch to every slice. Lemon juice and zest add a nice tang to the sweet and buttery pie. Blueberries also bring fiber and antioxidants to the dessert, alongside all the rich pie flavors people already love.

Read more: These Miracle Meringues Are Versatile And Delicious

This blueberry crumble pie works slightly warm with vegan vanilla ice cream melting over the top. It’s the sort of dessert that fits naturally into family dinners, slower weekends, and gatherings where people go back for another slice without thinking twice.

Reprinted with permission from Cozy Vegan Pies and Tarts by Helen Au. Page Street Publishing Co. 2022. Photo credit: Helen Au.

Vegan blueberry crumble pie method

Helen Au’s blueberry crumble pie pairs a flaky vegan crust with bubbling blueberries and a crisp oat topping. The pie balances jammy fruit, warm cinnamon, and crunchy crumble for a dessert that feels classic, cozy, and easy to share. No ratings yet Servings 1 Ingredients For the Crust 1 vegan pie crust For the Crumble Topping 80 g (⅓ cup) rolled oats

42 g (⅓ cup) all-purpose flour

100 g (½ cup) cane sugar

1 tsp ground cinnamon

84 g (6 tbsp) unsalted vegan butter, cut into 1" (2.5-cm) cubes, cold For the Filling 600 g (4 cups) fresh blueberries

100 g (½ cup) cane sugar

15 ml (1 tbsp) fresh lemon juice

Zest of 1 lemon

⅛ tsp fine sea salt

35 g (4½ tbsp) tapioca flour

Vegan vanilla ice cream or other vegan ice cream of choice (optional, for serving) Instructions Use a (9″[23-cm]) pie pan and make the vegan pie crust and let it cool completely. Keep the oven on and increase the temperature to 400°F (205°C).

To make the crumble topping, add the oats, flour, sugar and cinnamon to a bowl, and mix until well combined. Add the vegan butter and mix until a crumble forms. It should resemble cookie dough. Set the crumble in the refrigerator while you make the filling.

To make the filling, add the blueberries, sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, salt and tapioca flour to a bowl. Carefully toss all the ingredients together. Pour the filling into the pie crust.

Sprinkle the crumble topping over the blueberry layer. Bake for 15 minutes, and then reduce the oven temperature to 375°F (190°C). Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until the blueberries are bursting with their juices.

Allow the pie to cool for 20 minutes before serving with vanilla ice cream, if using.

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