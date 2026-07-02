This almond and plum sheet cake from Romy London takes inspiration from classic German fruit cakes that pair soft sponge with seasonal fruit and a crumbly topping. Plums work especially well here because their sharpness balances the sweetness of the cake. As they bake, they soften into the sponge and create pockets of jammy fruit throughout each slice.

The cake base combines oats and almond flour, which give it a slightly nutty texture without making it too heavy. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon zest lift the flavor and keep it tasting fresh. On top, the crumble adds crunch and contrast. Coconut oil helps the topping crisp up in the oven, while flaked almonds give extra texture. The whole cake bakes in one tray, so it’s easy to slice and share once cooled.

Read more: Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Raspberry Torte

You can serve this almond and plum sheet cake slightly warm or at room temperature. It works well with coffee or tea and fits naturally into slower afternoons or casual gatherings. The sheet-pan style also makes it practical when you want a dessert that looks good without needing careful decorating or complicated steps.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Bake your almond and plum sheet cake

This almond and plum sheet cake combines soft sponge, tart baked plums, and a crisp crumble topping in one easy tray bake. The oats and almond flour add texture, while warm spices and fruit keep the cake balanced and easy to share. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 15 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 8 Ingredients For the cake base: 150 g plain flour

50 g almond flour

50 g oats

150 g caster sugar

1 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

¼ tsp salt

1 tsp cinnamon

100 ml plant milk soy, oat, or almond

50 ml neutral oil or melted coconut oil

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp vanilla extract For the plum layer: 500-600 g plums halved and pitted

2 tbsp caster sugar

Zest of 1 lemon

¼ tsp cinnamon

⅛ tsp nutmeg For the crumble topping: 50 g almond flour

50 g oats

50 g light brown sugar

50 g solid coconut oil

¼ tsp cinnamon

⅛ tsp ginger

⅛ tsp allspice

Pinch of salt Instructions Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan: 160°C). Grease and line a rectangular baking tray (approx. 20×30 cm/A4 size).

In a bowl, whisk together flours, oats, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. In a separate bowl, mix plant milk, oil, vinegar, and vanilla. Fold wet ingredients into dry until just combined. Spread evenly into the lined tray.

Mix plums with sugar, lemon zest, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Arrange evenly over the cake batter.

Rub coconut oil into oats, almond flour, sugar, spices, and salt until it forms coarse crumbs. Sprinkle evenly over the plums. Scatter flaked almonds if using.

Bake for 35-40 minutes until the crumble is golden and the cake is set.

Let cool slightly before slicing into 8-10 even squares. Optional: dust with icing sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup for serving.

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