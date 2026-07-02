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Desserts Vegan Recipes

Almond And Plum Sheet Cake

Enjoy this sheet cake warmed with vegan ice cream

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2 Minutes Read

almond and plum sheet cake with cinnamon, almond flour and oats The crumble topping pairs beautifully with the gooey fruit and the nutty base - Media Credit:
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This almond and plum sheet cake from Romy London takes inspiration from classic German fruit cakes that pair soft sponge with seasonal fruit and a crumbly topping. Plums work especially well here because their sharpness balances the sweetness of the cake. As they bake, they soften into the sponge and create pockets of jammy fruit throughout each slice.

The cake base combines oats and almond flour, which give it a slightly nutty texture without making it too heavy. Cinnamon, nutmeg, and lemon zest lift the flavor and keep it tasting fresh. On top, the crumble adds crunch and contrast. Coconut oil helps the topping crisp up in the oven, while flaked almonds give extra texture. The whole cake bakes in one tray, so it’s easy to slice and share once cooled.

Read more: Flourless Chocolate Pistachio Raspberry Torte

You can serve this almond and plum sheet cake slightly warm or at room temperature. It works well with coffee or tea and fits naturally into slower afternoons or casual gatherings. The sheet-pan style also makes it practical when you want a dessert that looks good without needing careful decorating or complicated steps.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Bake your almond and plum sheet cake

This almond and plum sheet cake combines soft sponge, tart baked plums, and a crisp crumble topping in one easy tray bake. The oats and almond flour add texture, while warm spices and fruit keep the cake balanced and easy to share.
almond and plum sheet cake with cinnamon, almond flour and oats
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Duration45 minutes
Cook Time15 minutes
Prep Time30 minutes
Servings8

Ingredients

For the cake base:
  • 150 g plain flour
  • 50 g almond flour
  • 50 g oats
  • 150 g caster sugar
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • ¼ tsp salt
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
  • 100 ml plant milk soy, oat, or almond
  • 50 ml neutral oil or melted coconut oil
  • 1 tsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
For the plum layer:
  • 500-600 g plums halved and pitted
  • 2 tbsp caster sugar
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon
  • tsp nutmeg
For the crumble topping:
  • 50 g almond flour
  • 50 g oats
  • 50 g light brown sugar
  • 50 g solid coconut oil
  • ¼ tsp cinnamon
  • tsp ginger
  • tsp allspice
  • Pinch of salt

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 180°C (fan: 160°C). Grease and line a rectangular baking tray (approx. 20×30 cm/A4 size).
  • In a bowl, whisk together flours, oats, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, salt, and cinnamon. In a separate bowl, mix plant milk, oil, vinegar, and vanilla. Fold wet ingredients into dry until just combined. Spread evenly into the lined tray.
  • Mix plums with sugar, lemon zest, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Arrange evenly over the cake batter.
  • Rub coconut oil into oats, almond flour, sugar, spices, and salt until it forms coarse crumbs. Sprinkle evenly over the plums. Scatter flaked almonds if using.
  • Bake for 35-40 minutes until the crumble is golden and the cake is set.
  • Let cool slightly before slicing into 8-10 even squares. Optional: dust with icing sugar or a drizzle of maple syrup for serving.

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almond

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comfort food

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The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

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