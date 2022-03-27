Ingredients
- 1 kg ripe pears peeled, cored and chopped
- 1 tsp ground cardamom optional
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tbsp water
- 70 g refined coconut oil melted or vegan margarine
- 100 g ground almonds
- 100 g porridge/fine oats
- 50 g walnuts roughly chopped
- 200 g dates chopped
- 30-50 ml water
Instructions
- Heat your oven to 180c/360f/GM4.
- Put the chopped pears, spices and water in an oven dish.
- In a large bowl mix the oil, almonds, oats, walnuts and dates. Add 30-50ml water until the crumble top just about holds together when pressed together. Top the pears with this mixture and pat down.
- Bake for around 20 minutes until the pears are cooked through and the topping is crispy. Serve immediately.
