How To Make Vegan Apple Crisp

As summer ends and the weather begins to cool, many of us are gravitating towards simple and cozy desserts. This apple crisp recipe by Clean Food Dirty Girl is the perfect treat for the changing seasons.

Easily enjoyed any time of year, this completely vegan, oil-free, and dairy-free recipe is sure to impress your friends and family. You’ll also love the traditional fall flavors in this apple crisp. From tasty maple syrup, applesauce, and almond butter to traditional spices like cinnamon and nutmeg, all of which make for a nostalgic flavor combo.

Not to mention, despite the oven time, this dessert is speedy to prepare and straightforward to make. Serve it with your favorite vegan ice cream or coconut cream and other fresh plant-based add-ons to contrast the warm crisp. Be sure to give this tasty treat a try when chilly days approach.

Apple crisp

Warm and comforting, this sweet and spiced plant-based apple crisp is the best dessert to have anytime of the year, but especially as the weather gets cooler. No ratings yet Servings 1 crisp Ingredients For the apple filling 4 medium-sized sweet apples peeled, cored, and sliced (600 g / we recommend Braeburn, Honeycrisp, Golden Delicious, or Gala)

¼ cup unsweetened applesauce (65 g)

1½ tsp apple cider vinegar raw and unfiltered

1½ tbsp date sugar (15 g) / can sub coconut sugar

1½ tsp brown rice flour

1 tsp cinnamon powder For the topping ¼ cup 100% pure maple syrup

1 tbsp smooth almond butter (15 g) / no added oil or salt

½ tsp cinnamon powder

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¾ cup uncooked rolled oats (60 g) / not instant / for a gluten-free crisp, be sure to purchase oats with certified gluten-free processing

½ cup raw almonds chopped or sliced (70 g) Instructions Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C) and peel, core, and thinly slice the apples. Place them into a mixing bowl.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the applesauce and apple cider vinegar. Add the mixture to the sliced apples and gently toss to coat the apples.

Sprinkle the date sugar, brown rice flour, and cinnamon over the apples and toss again until all of the slices are coated.

Transfer the apple filling to an 8x8x2″ dish or 9-inch pie plate and spread evenly to the sides. Cover the baking dish with parchment paper and then foil. Bake for 35–45 minutes or until the apples are just tender but not mushy. Baking time can vary so keep an eye on things. While the apples are baking, make the topping Place the maple syrup, almond butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg into a bowl and whisk until smooth and creamy. Add the rolled oats and almonds and stir until everything is combined.

After the apples have baked, remove from the oven and take off the parchment paper and foil. Crumble the topping evenly over the apples.

Place the uncovered baking dish back into the oven and bake for an additional 20–25 minutes or until the topping is crisp and golden brown and the apples are tender.

Let sit for about 10 minutes before serving.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

