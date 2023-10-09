 Iconic Vegan Chocolate Brand Vego Launches In The US - Here’s Where To Get It
Food Lifestyle

Iconic Vegan Chocolate Brand Vego Launches In The US – Here’s Where To Get It

Vego has amassed a cult following in Europe

By

2 Minutes Read

A dairy-free and vegan milk chocolate bar from Vego Vego has launched in a number of US stores - Media Credit: Vego
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Vego, a hugely popular European vegan chocolate brand, has officially made its US debut. 

Launched in Berlin in 2010, the brand is known for creating creamy hazelnut-based chocolate that’s completely dairy-free. 

It’s already available to buy in a number of countries in Europe, Asia, and Australia, but it had previously only been sold in Canada in North America. Now, Vego products can be found in a number of stores across the US. 

Where to find Vego in the USA

The company confirmed to Plant Based News (PBN) that it’s doing a test run with Albertsons (which owns stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Shaws, Rendalls, and Tom Thumb). Vego mini bars are available at selected locations at the check-stands. You can also find the original Vego bar, Vego spread, as well as Vego white, in many US independent grocery stores and natural food chains. These include Mother’s Market, Natural Grocers, Lassens, and Down To Earth. 

The entire collection of Vego chocolate, which has just launched in the US
Vego Vego offers a number of dairy-free chocolate products

Jan Niklas Schmidt, Vego CEO, told PBN that the brand is “very excited to finally be able to offer our products to a wide range of fans and chocolate lovers in the USA.”

The rise of vegan chocolate

Vego is just one of a number of dairy-free chocolate brands catering to an ever-growing number of plant-based consumers. 

A report published in April of this year stated that the vegan chocolate market is set to experience huge growth in the next few years, outpacing that of dairy. The plant-based chocolate industry is now worth around USD $1 billion, but it’s been forecasted to grow to $4 billion by 2032. This would mean a 15.5 percent compound annual growth rate. The dairy chocolate sector, on the other hand, is worth around $262.5 billion, and it’s been predicted to rise just 3.7 percent each year. 

As well as all-vegan companies like Vego, Love Raw, and Nomo, a number of mainstream dairy chocolate brands have also released vegan versions in the last few years. KitKat, Dairy Milk, and Galaxy are key examples. 

More like this:

Tagged

chocolate

dairy free

usa

vegan chocolate

vego
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

A colourful plate of noodles and vegetables containing Beyond Meat vegan steak
Food
Beyond Meat’s Vegan Steak Arrives In The UK

3 minutes to read

A selection of avocados, which are sometimes considered a non-vegan fruit
Culture
Are Avocados Really Not Vegan? The Truth Behind The Claim

8 minutes to read

A selection of buttery, original, and lighter Flora spreads, which are now vegan-friendly
Food
Flora Removes Dairy From ‘Buttery’ Spread, Making Entire Range Vegan

3 minutes to read

Hellmann's vegan mayo in the supermarket
Food
What Is Vegan Mayo? Find Out What It’s Made Of, And The Best Brands To Try

5 minutes to read

© 2021 Plant Based News is a UK-based digital media outlet publishing content about veganism and plant-based living, including news and current events, health, personal transformation stories, features, and recipes. | Plant Based News Ltd, PO Box 71173, London, SE20 9DQ, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active