 Florida Steakhouse Chain Becomes ‘First In US’ To Sell Vegan Steak
Alternative Protein Food Other News

Florida Steakhouse Chain Becomes ‘First In US’ To Sell Vegan Steak

Chunk Foods has partnered with Talk of the Town Restaurant Group

By

3 Minutes Read

A vegan steak at Charley's steakhouse in Florida Vegan steaks are arriving on menus around the world - Media Credit: Chunk Foods/Talk of the Town
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Charley’s Steak House in Orlando, Florida, has reportedly become the first US steakhouse chain to offer a vegan steak on its menu. 

The fine-dining restaurant has introduced a 6oz filet from Chunk Foods, an Israeli start-up that creates realistic whole cuts from plants.

Charley’s is owned by Talk of the Town Restaurant Group, and the steak will be rolled out to more of its eateries in Central Florida in the coming months. These include FishBones, Texas Cattle Company, and Vito’s Chop House.

“We are reshaping the steakhouse experience and catering to the expanding tastes and preferences of today’s consumers,” said Seth Miller, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Talk of the Town. “We have been searching for over 15 years for a plant-based option for our guests that meets our standards.”

“We are excited to introduce our customers to Chunk steak, this partnership provides a solution that is in line with our quality expectations that we place on every item we serve. If it’s not the best, we won’t serve it.”

a chef cooking plant-based steak at a steakhouse
Chunk Foods/Talk of the Town The steaks are on offer at Charley’s in Orlando

The rising popularity of plant-based steak

According to Chunk Foods, the addition of vegan steaks on these menus marks a “movement to more innovative and inclusive dining.” Its steaks are not only made without the cruelty and environmental costs of animal farming, but with low-fat and low-sugar ingredients too. They’re also fortified with vitamin B12 and iron.

Vegan steaks have seen a surge in popularity in the last couple of years, for ethical, health, and environmental reasons. Cows raised for meat are increasingly being raised on mega farms in the US. There are around 28.9 million cows being raised specifically for beef, many of whom can be found on intensive “feedlot” systems. There, they are fed on grain in barren pens, and have very little protection from extreme weather conditions.

Steaks made with plants are also thought to be healthier. Red meat is linked to higher risk of cardiovascular disease, type 2 diabetes, and some cancers. Earlier this year, a vegan steak from Beyond Meat became the first plant-based meat ever to be certified as “heart healthy” by the American Heart Association

The environmental cost of steak

Cow meat is also thought to be one of the most environmentally destructive foods in existence. Farmed cattle are responsible for around a third of human-caused methane, and cows use up vast amounts of land. It’s thought that 26 percent of the world’s habitable surface is taken up by grazing animals. 

A study from the University of Oxford previously found that western countries would need to reduce beef consumption by 90 percent to avoid climate collapse. This would need to be replaced by five times more beans and pulses. 

More like this:

Tagged

alternative protein

florida

food launch

meat alternative

steak

usa
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

A bagel cut in half with cream cheese and tomatoes and chives
Food
Philadelphia Launches 3 Flavors Of Vegan Cream Cheese

3 minutes to read

Vegan celebrity Alan Cumming posts naked for PETA with a lettuce
Celebrities
‘I’m The Vegan Option’: Alan Cumming Gets Naked For PETA

3 minutes to read

A delivery person for vegan-friendly takeaway service Uber Eats
Food
3 Vegan Spots Shortlisted For Uber Eats London Restaurant Award

3 minutes to read

A vegan pizza and sides at Domino's, which are part of the pizza chain's plant-based menu
Food
What’s Vegan At Domino’s? All The Plant-Based Pizzas And Sides

4 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active