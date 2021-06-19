Reading Time: < 1 minute

LoveRaw, a leading vegan chocolate brand, outlined its struggles to success in a recent interview.

The couple behind the company started with just £600 in one of their parents’ garages and even declined an offer from Dragon’s Den.

In an interview with Manchester Evening News, Rimi and Manav Tharpar described how they launched their business from a small garage in Northern England.

‘It had a sink, a few cupboards, and a window out into the garage – that was it. It allowed me to start manufacturing our products at home’, Rimi said.

Now, the pair employ 16 staff and sell a range of products including Chocolate Butter Cups, M:Lk Choc Bars, and Cre&m Filled Wafer Bars.

From struggles to success

An ‘extremely difficult’ six months led LoveRaw to being able to expand and begin producing products in factories.

Following the aftermath of COVID-19, the brand was hit like many other businesses.

Manav added: “We had to furlough people because certain areas of the business completely died…We just tried to find enough work but it was very difficult.”

They went it alone since turning down an offer on the iconic business program, Dragon’s Den.

Vegan chocolate brand

The brand’s mission is to keep making ‘legendary kick-ass’ vegan chocolate without artificial ‘nonsense’.

They were able to expand since shifting the business online.

The pair say: “Online’s really strong, and it’s growing and growing — we’re going to have a fantastic year from it.”

Moreover, LowRaw products are available at Ocado, Boots, Coop, Holland & Barrett, among others.

