Walkers Launches New Vegan Crisp Flavors – Including Grilled Cheese Toastie

Walkers has launched three new flavors of crisps in the UK, including Vegan Grilled Cheese Toastie, in time for Veganuary 2024.

Alongside the Grilled Cheese Toastie, Walkers is launching Vegan BBQ Pork Ribs and Vegan Flame Grilled Steak. All three flavors – which are part of the brand’s “Unbelievable!” range – are fully vegan, providing a meaty and cheesy taste without animal products.

The new crisps are limited edition so it is not yet clear exactly how long they will stick around. They are available to buy now nationwide. “Walkers Unbelievable! Vegan range of crisps – our latest launch – signals our commitment to continue to offer choice to consumers,” said Rachael Smith, Senior Marketing Manager, in a statement. “We always strive to ensure shoppers don’t have to compromise on taste when making a dietary choice. You honestly won’t believe they’re vegan!”

Crisps for Veganuary

Walkers The new Walkers flavors are available to buy now

Walkers is not a plant-based brand, but much of its core range is already accidentally vegan. Famous flavors including Ready Salted and Salt and Vinegar contain no animal products, but Cheese & Onion contains dairy milk.

Most plain potato crisps (chips in the US) are made from potatoes, oil, and salt – and are therefore fine for vegans.

However, many flavored crisps often contain non-vegan ingredients such as milk powder. If you’re looking for vegan crisps, it’s best to check the packet for milk and any other non-vegan ingredients like cheese, meat extracts, or animal-based artificial flavorings.

Adobe Stock Walkers has announced the launch of three flavors of vegan crisps for Veganuary 2024

From butcher to vegan crisps

Walkers was established in 1948 by a butcher named Henry Walker. He started out selling hand-sliced potato crisps to the people of Leicester.

Since Walkers expanded around the country and became a household name, veganism too has shifted from an obscure lifestyle to an ever-growing movement. The environmental, ethical, and health benefits of veganism have never been more widely known.

Walkers isn’t the only brand to launch a new plant-based product for Veganuary. In 2024, Veganuary food launches from Pizza Hut, Pukka, and Wetherspoons are making it easier than ever before to buy vegan food.

