The Biggest Food Launches For Veganuary 2026

These are some of the biggest food launches of Veganuary 2026.

According to Veganuary, over a third of British people are planning to buy plant-based food this month. Around 25.8 million people participated in Veganuary last year, and more than 80 percent reported at the time that they were planning to make eating plant-based a permanent lifestyle change.

This year, brands are once again rushing to roll out new plant-based products. Wendy Matthews, the CEO of Veganuary, noted that participating in the celebration “gives businesses an exciting opportunity to tap into this exciting market,” and for them to cater to ethically minded shoppers and “changing consumer habits.”

The biggest vegan food launches of Veganuary 2026

From Aldi’s fan-favorite croissants to La Vie’s Pepperami-style Salami Sticks, there’s sure to be something for everyone in the list below. Whether you’re signing up for Veganuary’s 31-day challenge for the first time, returning after a successful Veganuary 2025, or just trying to eat a more plant-rich diet, here are the biggest new launches so far. (Looking for inspo? Check out these simple Veganuary recipes.)

Aldi launches new pies, snacks, and chocolate spread

Liam Pritchett Aldi brought back its popular vegan croissants and launched a new chocolate spread for Veganuary

Aldi’s Plant Menu croissants and pains au chocolat are back in stock for 2026, as are its popular dairy-free Snickers and Mars-style Racer and Titan choc ices.

The budget supermarket has also rolled out vegan ice cream in three flavors (Caramelized Biscuit, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Choc Chip Cookie Dough), two of its own vegan Pepperami-style salami snacking sticks, No Lamb and Mint Pies, Mushroom, Garlic, and Herb Vegetable Popcorn Bites, and caramel chocolate spread.

Plant Menu Vegetable Popcorn Bites and No Chicken Pieces are also available, as are Plant Menu Vegetable Burgers and Tempeh Pieces. The Plant Menu cheese alternatives are back, too, including Not’zarella, Greek Style, and Italian Style.

Aldi’s Plant Menu croissants and pains au chocolat cost £2.09 for a bag of 8, while the vegan chocolate spread has an RRP of £1.69 per jar. Racer and Titan ice cream bars have an RRP of £1.99 for three, and popcorn bites are £1.99 per 225g pack.

Oreo introduces Creme Egg cookies

Oreo Will you try the Creme Egg Oreos?

Creme Egg-flavored Oreos may have begun as an April Fool’s Joke, but the real deal officially arrived in UK supermarkets earlier this month.

They combine classic Oreo sandwich biscuits with a white and yellow fondant filling to replicate Cadbury’s Creme Eggs in taste and appearance. While the flavor dropped in Veganuary, it is also the first vegan treat of Easter 2026.

Nikita Yadav, the brand manager for Oreo at Mondelēz International, the cookie brand’s parent company, said, “We are always on the lookout for playful collaborations, and what could be better than teaming up our iconic black and white cookie with one of the nation’s favourite Easter treats – the Creme Egg.”

A pack of 16 Creme Egg Oreos costs £1.50, and the cookies are available now.

M&S launches new dairy-free coconut kefir, vegan meat, and dairy-free yoghurts

M&S Kefir is a fermented milk drink, and this version is made with coconut

M&S has rolled out Sweet and Spicy Pulled Mushrooms, frozen meatballs, No Beef mince, and No Chicken pieces. The new range also includes a new creamy almond spread, strawberry-flavored yogurt, and a coconut-based kefir.

“Our Plant Kitchen Creamy Coconut Kefir is a refreshing way to start your day. This creamy vegan drink is enriched with live cultures,” wrote the company on its website.

The M&S coconut kefir has an RRP of £3.75 on Ocado, while the meatballs, chicken pieces, pulled mushrooms, and mince cost £4 to £5 pounds each.

Goodfella’s introduces vegan ‘New York Style’ garlic bread

Goodfella's Goodfella’s new product combines a stonebaked pizza base topped with garlic oil

Frozen pizza brand Goodfella’s has a new “New York Style” garlic bread.

The product features a stonebaked pizza base topped with garlic oil. Goodfella’s New York Style Garlic Bread is certified as vegetarian, not vegan, due to the risk of milk contamination; however, the product itself contains no animal ingredients, making it “accidentally” vegan. (Always check the ingredients before purchase.)

The Goodfella’s New York Style Garlic Bread has an RRP of £2.50 per 327g product at Sainsbury’s, but is £2 with a Nectar card.

Juicy Marbles rolls out new high-protein ‘Umami’ burger

Juicy Marbles The Umami Burger combines seitan with whole food plant-based ingredients

Juicy Marbles, a plant-based brand best known for its hyper-realistic meat products, has launched the new Umami Burger, made with Koji barley, quinoa, flax, miso, and seitan. Each patty contains 22g of protein, and Juicy Marbles has described the recipe as bridging the gap between whole meat cuts and whole ingredients.

“Umami Burger meets all the Juicy Marbles criteria for nutrition, versatility, taste, and texture,” said Tilen Travnik, the CEO of Juicy Marbles. “It has the nutritional benefits we demand of our other cuts, pairs deliciously with tons of cuisines, and is a cinch to prepare. It’s kind of incredible how much you can achieve with such simple ingredients.”

The Juicy Marbles Umami Burger is available now at Tesco at an RRP of £4.95 for a two-pack of 100 patties. (Though this is down to £3.95 for January.)

Beyond Meat launches updated chicken-style ‘Beyond Tenders’

Beyond Meat The plant-based meat company has relaunched its chicken tenders with an updated recipe

Beyond Meat announced the launch of its updated Beyond Tenders back in December, and the chicken-style product is available now in both Tesco and Sainsbury’s. The brand described the vegan chicken tenders as “golden and crunchy on the outside yet irresistibly juicy on the inside,” and as a good source of protein.

Beyond Meat’s Beyond Tenders are available for an RRP of £3.00 per box.

Better Nature introduces Peri Peri-flavored tempeh

Better Nature According to Better Nature, its tempeh contains more protein per pack than a chicken breast

Plant-based brand Better Nature said that it extended its tempeh range to include this new Peri Peri flavor in order to “give chicken the night off.”

According to Better Nature, its tempeh products contain more protein per pack than a chicken breast (44g) and are also “naturally packed” with iron and fiber. The brand has also redesigned its packaging for a “more natural” look and feel.

CEO and co-founder Elin Roberts said, “With Nando’s fuelling the UK’s appetite for Peri Peri, our new Peri Peri Tempeh is tapping into the chicken shop boom, targeting meat-eaters who want more from their mealtimes,” and described the tempeh as “brilliantly supercharged.”

Better Nature’s Peri Peri-flavored tempeh is available at Tesco for £3 per 220g pack.

Allplants adds new tofu and tempeh lines

Allplants Along with Tofu Goujons, Allplants added a new Sweet Potato & Black Bean burger

Allplants added new tofu and tempeh lines to its roster for Veganuary 2026, including Golden Lentil tempeh, Pea & Herb tempeh, and Spinach & Peas Tofu Goujons. The brand has also added a Sweet Potato & Black Bean “Protein Veggie Burger,” with 7g of protein per patty.

The Allplants tempeh products have an RRP of £3 per 180g pack, while the goujons and the burger cost £3.50 per pack. The whole range is available now at Tesco.

GRUBBY announces new recipes for Veganuary

GRUBBY GRUBBY’s Veganuary 2026 recipes include a tofu pad med mamuang and spicy chickpea chile verde

Plant-based meal kit delivery company has once again announced an expanded recipe roster for Veganuary. The new Global Flavors range features regionally-inspired dishes such as jerk tofu, coconut rice and pineapple salsa, sticky Thai tofu pad med mamuang, and a spicy chickpea chile verde with pulled mushrooms.

GRUBBY’s Veganuary menu also includes 10 recipes from BOSH! founders Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, including crispy tempeh tacos with peanut and sesame salsa, tofu curry udon noodles, chipotle meaty mushroom tacos, and many more.

“Veganuary is unsurprisingly one of the biggest moments in our calendar, and this year we’re going bigger than ever as an official sponsor of this year’s campaign,” said Martin Holden-White, the founder of GRUBBY. “We know people want vibrant plant-packed dishes that are nutritionally balanced, as well as being quick, easy, and fun to cook – our January menu delivers exactly that.”

A single box that contains two meal kits costs £29 and £7.75 per meal. However, the more meal kits you order per box, the lower the cost of each meal. For example, a box containing five meal kits for two people has an RRP of £57.50 per box, or £5.75 per meal. GRUBBY also offers 25 percent off your first three boxes.

BOSH! launches new vegan ready meals

BOSH! In addition to collaborating with GRUBBY, BOSH! launched new ready meals at Tesco for Veganuary

BOSH! has also extended its range of frozen vegan ready meals to include a “hearty” lasagna made with a vegetable and soy-based ragu, a tofu tikka masala served with a spiced grain medley, and a “comforting veg pie” made with lentils and potatoes.

The brand will also be extending its product range in February to include three new ambient seasonings, Sweet & Smoky BBQ Seasoning, Citrus & Spice Zesty Seasoning, and Rich & Savoury Umami Seasoning.

The seasonings will come to Ocado at an RRP of £4.00 per 120g tub, while the ready meals cost £4.75 each at Tesco and are available now.

Subway rolls out vegan falafel sandwiches

Subway UK Customers can order the new falafel sub with vegan cheese

Subway is trialling a “smashed falafel” sandwich from January to March, while stocks last. According to the brand, the Smashed Falafel Sub is suitable for vegans and features falafel made with spiced green chickpeas and fresh herbs. Subway told Plant Based News (PBN) that customers can order the sub with vegan cheese.

UK supermarkets start selling Kirsty’s vegan cheesecakes

Sainsbury's Kirsty’s new vegan cheesecakes are available in lemon and raspberry flavors

Sainsbury’s has started selling two new vegan cheesecakes by the free-from brand Kirsty’s. Shoppers can find a 90g two-pack of either Sicilian Lemon or Raspberry Swirl cheesecakes for an RRP of £4.50, or £4 with a Nectar card.

Richmond adds whole foods-based ‘Veggie Tasty’ sausages to range

Richmond Richmond’s Veggie Tasty sausages are packed with vegetables

Richmond has expanded its plant-based meat range to include Veggie Tasty Sausages, made with 42 percent vegetables such as broccoli, carrots, sweetcorn, and peas. According to the brand, the sausages are high in protein, and feature the “iconic seasoning blend” that shoppers associate with Richmond sausages.

The company is targeting health-conscious consumers with the new product, particularly those looking for more natural alternatives to both traditional meat and plant-based meat. Veggie Tasty sausages are available at Asda and other supermarkets for £1.75 per pack.

﻿Meatless Farm introduces new Crispy Nuggets and upgraded ‘Signature Burger’

Meatless Farm Meatless Farm updated its Signature Burger and introduced the new Crispy Nuggets this month

Plant-based meat brand Meatless Farm has introduced a new product for Veganuary 2026, “Crispy Nuggets,” and has reformulated its classic “Signature Burger” to include an improved texture and juicier bite.

“Our focus with these launches was to raise the bar on taste and texture while keeping prices accessible for everyday shoppers. We know consumers want plant-based products that genuinely compete with the best in their category, without having to push into premium price points,” explained Meatless Farm’s head chef.

The Crispy Nuggets have an RRP of £2.95 for a 500g bag, and are available now in Sainsbury’s, while the Signature Burger costs £3.25 for a pack of two at Asda.

﻿Wagamama adds vegan ‘udonara’ and tacos to the menu

Wagamama In addition to the Udonara, Wagamama introduced the Tacomama

One of Wagamama’s Veganuary offerings is a Japanese-Italian fusion take on a classic carbonara that the brand calls the “Udonara.” It combines thick udon noodles with a “rich and creamy sauce,” crispy bacon from THIS and king oyster mushrooms.

The other is the “Tacomama,” which includes crispy open gyoza skins, teriyaki mushrooms, sweet potato and kimchee mash, mixed leaves, vegan mayo, and pomegranate seeds. Wagamama’s prices fluctuate depending on location, but most mains are around £15, though some items are under £10 and others are nearly £20.

