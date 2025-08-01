X
Beyond To Drop ‘Meat’ As Part Of Major Rebrand, Says CEO Ethan Brown

Beyond Meat is also launching a new product, "Beyond Ground," that offers more protein per serving than ground beef

Beyond Meat is kicking off its rebrand with a new product, Beyond Ground

Beyond Meat CEO Ethan Brown has said that the company will be dropping “Meat” from its consumer-facing name to better showcase plant proteins as more than alternatives to animal products.

The company has also launched Beyond Ground, a new product made with just four ingredients that contains more protein than animal-based 80/20 ground beef. Beyond Ground emphasizes versatility and is not designed to emulate any one animal protein.

In an interview with Fast Company published earlier this week, Brown revealed that the product launch is the first part of Beyond’s major rebrand. However, it is also in keeping with the company’s shift towards shorter ingredient lists and nutrient-density in recent months.

According to Beyond, the new alternative protein features 27g of protein, 4g of fiber, and 140 calories per serving. It combines the company’s star ingredient, fava beans, with potato protein, psyllium husk, and water. Beyond has also introduced three pre-seasoned varieties of Beyond Ground, including Tuscan Tomato, KBBQ, and Chipotle Pineapple flavor.

“Introducing an all-new protein powerhouse: Neither beef, pork, nor poultry. ​Simply Beyond,” wrote the company on Instagram. “Four ingredients. Strong macros. Endless potential.  We kept it simple so you can get creative. With Beyond Ground’s neutral flavor that serves as a blank canvas for all your favorite spices, seasonings, and sauces, you get to have the fun.”

‘Why confine yourself to the center of the plate?’

Photo shows the Beyond Steak Filet in a cast iron pan
Beyond Meat Beyond has increasingly prioritized “clean” ingredients and nutrient-density

In his conversation with Fast Company, Brown also hinted at potential future launches such as zero-fat and post-workout products. He mentioned the possibility of lentil hot sausages or chickpea hot dogs, not so far removed from 2024’s Sun Sausage plant-based links.

“If you’re the best in the world at making plant proteins, why confine yourself to the centre of the plate,” said Brown. “Instead of thinking about a simple replacement for animal protein, what if you just thought about your daily protein consumption, and I started to try to replace as much of that as I can with plant protein, any form that I could?”

Following a difficult Q1 in 2025, Beyond secured up to USD $100 million in new senior secured debt from Unprocessed Foods, an affiliate of the Ahimsa Foundation, in May. In June, Brown said that the company would be embracing “radical transparency” and clean, functional proteins as the sector evolves, citing changing attitudes to processed foods along with interest in protein.

