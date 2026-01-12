Veganuary 2026: La Vie And Aldi Both Roll Out Vegan Salami Sticks In The UK

La Vie and Aldi have both launched vegan salami sticks for Veganuary 2026.

La Vie, the French plant-based meat brand known for its realistic pork products and cheeky advertising, just introduced its high-protein vegan Salami Sticks in Classic and Spicy flavors. Meanwhile, budget supermarket Aldi has rolled out Snackin’ Sticks in Salami and Chorizo as part of its Eat & Go “ready to eat” range.

According to La Vie, the brand’s new vegan Salami Sticks are made with wheat, vegetable proteins, natural spices, and fruit flavorings. They contain approximately 34g of protein per 100g and 27g of protein per 75g pack, are rich in fiber, and contain 30 percent less salt and 20 percent less saturated fat than conventional pork-based salami snacks. They are also completely nitrate-free.

“At La Vie, we’ve always believed that people don’t change what they eat because they’re told to, but because they want to,” said Romain Jolivet, the brand’s chief marketing officer. “Changing a habit is far easier when the alternative feels just as indulgent, just as social, and far more enjoyable.”

The new products arrived on supermarket shelves just in time for Veganuary. In 2025, a study found that emphasizing protein on product labels is one of the single most effective ways to encourage people to shop plant-based over meat.

“With our Vegan Salami Sticks, we’re proving that when you truly win on taste, texture, and health, the switch away from pork becomes effortless,” said Jolivet.

‘If you like Pepperami, you’ll like it’

Arriving at almost the same time as La Vie’s vegan salami sticks, Aldi introduced its own plant-based, Pepperami-style snacks. The Eat & Go “ready to eat” Snackin’ Sticks are available in Salami and Chorizo flavors, and also highlight nutrient-density.

According to Victoria Jinks, the Birmingham-based food blogger behind Jinksyeats on Instagram, the options make “a good little snack for a quick lunch on the go.”

Each stick contains 7.2g of protein and 72 calories, and Jinks and her partner, Rick Ahir, tried them both in an Instagram reel. Jinks preferred the chorizo over the plain salami, while Ahir liked them both. “If you like Pepperami, you’ll like it,” he said.

