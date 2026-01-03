This Was The Best Vegan Restaurant In The World In 2025, According To HappyCow

HappyCow has named the best vegan restaurant in the world for 2025.

The plant-based app announced that Asante, a cafe in Barcelona, Spain, has taken the top spot on its first annual Top Global Vegan Restaurants List.

The ranking system is based on millions of HappyCow reviews and analyzed overall rating as well as the quality, quantity, and recency of feedback before naming Asante as the number one vegan restaurant in the world for 2025.

Asanta is a fully vegan eatery located in Barcelona’s Sants-Montjuïc district. It serves a range of classic dishes, including: an olive, truffle, shiitake, and mozzarella focaccia; a mozzarella, tomato, olive, and roasted red pepper focaccia; shakshouka, a tomato-poached egg dish from the Greater Maghreb; and “classic” eggs Benedict.

The vegan cafe also serves sweet treats such as brownies, brioche, cinnamon rolls, and cheesecakes, along with coffee, tea, smoothies, and other drinks.

Plant-based eggs and ‘vegan hotspots’

The majority of the top reviews on HappyCow highlight the eggs, in particular, as the standout option at Asante, with some calling them “insanely realistic” and “incredible,” though several also praise the “fantastic” cheesecakes, focaccia, and cinnamon rolls.

HappyCow’s full ranking includes a total of 81 restaurants. The company noted that the results show a “decentralisation of vegan excellence,” where people can increasingly find top-rated eateries outside of major cities, such as London, England.

For example, two different Welsh restaurants appeared in the top 10 for 2025: Penrhyndeudraeth’s The Eating Gorilla and Cwmbran’s The Queen Inn. Furthermore, Happy Cow also named Vegan Beat as the most popular overall thanks to rave reviews, and its home of Athens, Greece, as a notable “vegan hotspot” due to the high density of well-rated restaurants. Kyoto, Japan, was also listed as a notable hotspot.

‘Our community plays an essential role’

HappyCow / Asante Customers complimented all of Asante’s dishes, but the vegan eggs, in particular, stood out

HappyCow was founded in 1999 as a pre-smartphone directory of vegan and vegetarian-friendly restaurants. For decades, the web platform (now an app) has been a go-to for people looking for food while visiting new cities and traveling.

In October, longtime vegan, HappyCow user, and business consultant Claudia Torres acquired the company and became CEO. According to HappyCow, the new restaurant ranking marks the first major initiative under her leadership. “Authentic reviews are crucial as they provide genuine insights,” said Torres.

“Our thoughtful approach to ranking not only ensures that emerging favourite spots receive the recognition they deserve but also that well-loved establishments continue to shine for their consistent quality,” she added. “Our community plays an essential role in this process. Every review they share not only helps fantastic restaurants stand out, but also contributes to the growth of the vegan community worldwide.”

HappyCow is also reportedly undergoing a full tech rebuild behind the scenes, which will modernise the platform’s design, improve search, and expand beyond food.

