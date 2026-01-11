Veganuary 2026: Over A Third Of People In The UK Plan To Buy Plant-Based This Month

More than a third of people in the UK are planning to buy plant-based food during Veganuary 2026.

Veganuary launched more than a decade ago, and each year the crowd-funded campaign encourages people to sign up and try eating vegan for the month of January. Participants get starter kits, guides, support, and beginner recipes.

Read more: Veganuary 2026: Aldi Is Bringing Back Vegan Croissants And Introducing Chocolate Spread

YouGov data commissioned by Veganuary found that more than a third of UK adults are planning to buy plant-based products in January 2026.

Out of the 37 percent of Britons shopping for plant foods, 32 percent said that they prefer whole food-based protein options such as beans, lentils, tempeh, and tofu.

Veganuary’s survey confirms the continuation of consumer trends from 2025, as people are increasingly prioritizing high-protein foods with “clean ingredients.”

Over the last two years, manufacturers such as THIS have pivoted to match demand by rolling out new takes on classic meat-free fare, while whole food protein brands such as Better Nature and Tofoo Co have continued to thrive.

However, the new survey also found that 23 percent of Britons enjoy whole foods and meat alternatives equally, including “fake” meat options like steaks and burgers.

Approximately 25.8 million people participated in Veganuary last year, and more than 80 percent reported that they were planning to make a permanent lifestyle change.

Read more: Plant-Based Proteins Are Cheaper Than Meat Right Now

‘Veganuary continues to inspire millions to try plant-based foods each year’

Liam Pritchett Aldi has stocked its vegan croissants during Veganuary for the last three years

In 2025, companies launched nearly 1,500 new vegan products and menu items for Veganuary, some of which became permanent additions. Aldi has already announced some of its Veganuary 2026 items, including its popular croissants and a new chocolate spread.

“Veganuary continues to inspire millions to try plant-based foods each year and remains a key sales window for retailers, brands, and foodservice businesses,” said Wendy Matthews, the CEO of Veganuary.

“Participating in Veganuary gives businesses an exciting opportunity to tap into this exciting market, cater to new ethically minded and climate-conscious customers, and adapt to changing consumer habits,” she added.

Find out more about Veganuary here.

Read more: 20 Of The Very Best Recipes For Veganuary 2026