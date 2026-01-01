Veganuary 2026: Aldi Is Bringing Back Vegan Croissants And Introducing Chocolate Spread

Aldi is bringing back its fan-favorite vegan croissants for Veganuary 2026.



The budget supermarket’s Plant Menu croissants and pains au chocolat are back in stock, and Aldi has also introduced a new Vegan Salted Caramel Choc Spread.

Aldi first launched its Plant Menu croissants in January 2024, and then brought them back in January 2025 as part of its “biggest-ever” plant-based Veganuary range. This year is no exception, and the popular croissants are officially back on the shelves.

Aldi’s full 2026 range also includes the Plant Menu Salted Caramel Choc Spread, and Gianni’s vegan ice cream in three flavors: Caramelized Biscuit, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, and Choc Chip Cookie Dough, as reported by Veganuary on Instagram.

Plant Menu Vegetable Popcorn Bites and No Chicken Pieces are also available, as are Plant Menu Vegetable Burgers and Tempeh Pieces. The Plant Menu cheese alternatives are also back, including Not’zarella, Greek Style, and Italian Style.

Aldi’s Plant Menu croissants and pains au chocolat cost £2.09 for a bag of 8, while the vegan chocolate spread has an RRP of £1.69 per jar. All three items are available now, but the burgers, tempeh, and cheeses will arrive in stores over the next two days.

‘Veganuary continues to inspire millions’

Aldi Aldi often launches vegan products ahead of both Christmas and Veganuary

YouGov data commissioned by Veganuary found that more than a third of UK adults are planning to buy plant-based products this month.

Out of the 37 percent of Britons shopping for plant foods, 32 percent said that they prefer whole food-based protein options such as beans, lentils, tempeh, and tofu, while 23 percent said that they enjoy whole foods and meat alternatives equally.

“Veganuary continues to inspire millions to try plant-based foods each year and remains a key sales window for retailers, brands, and foodservice businesses,” said Wendy Matthews, the CEO of Veganuary.

“Participating in Veganuary gives businesses an exciting opportunity to tap into this exciting market, cater to new ethically minded and climate-conscious customers, and adapt to changing consumer habits,” she added.

Approximately 25.8 million people participated in Veganuary last year, and more than 80 percent reported that they were planning to make a permanent lifestyle change.

