BOSH! Announces Partnership With Costa Coffee

Vegan recipe brand BOSH! has announced a new partnership with Costa Coffee in the UK.

Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, the duo behind BOSH!, have said that they’re “so excited” to be partnering with the coffee chain, which has 2,600 branches in the country.

Costa already had a number of vegan sweet and savory options, but the new range will see a wide range of new animal-free foods added to the menu. These include a Smashin’ Sausage Bap, a Plant-Based Smashin’ Sausage Bap, a Caramelised Biscuit Rocky Road, and a Double Chocolate Cookie.

“Our mission is to get more plants onto more plates, and our collaboration with Costa Coffee has paved the way for easier access to delicious plant-based products across the United Kingdom,” Firth and Theasby said in a statement. They added that they were “incredibly proud: to be working with Costa to make it “more convenient than ever for customers to enjoy flavourful plant-based options without compromising on taste or accessibility.”

The rise of BOSH!

Costa Coffee The Costa Coffee x Bosh! collaboration will see more savory items added to the menu

Hailing from Sheffield in the UK, Firth and Theasby have established a huge name for themselves in the vegan community.

They started their YouTube channel in 2016, where they started posting plant-based recipe videos. Since then, they have published seven recipe books, appeared in a number of cooking shows, and amassed millions of views on social media.

Vegan food on the high street

Interest in veganism and meat-free eating has skyrocketed in the UK in recent years, and many high street chains have adapted their menus to cater to this market.

BOSH!’s new partnership comes during Veganuary, which sees people around the world adopt a plant-based diet for a month. Costa is one of a number of mainstream chains to launch new vegan items to celebrate the event.

Earlier this week, Greggs announced that it had brought back its much-loved Vegan Steak Bake. Burger King also relaunched its iconic Bean Burger. For more Veganuary 2024 launches, click here.

