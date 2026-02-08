X
Over Half Of Americans Would Consider Plant-Based Chicken Wings For The 2026 Super Bowl

Many Americans will be eating chicken wings during the Big Game, and most said that they would consider a vegan version

Photo shows three men on a sofa facing away from the camera and watching American football. According to a new survey, many Americans will be eating chicken wings during this Sunday's Super Bowl, and most of them would consider a plant-based or vegan alternative People are expected to eat nearly 1.5 billion chicken wings during tonight's football game - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Wings are often the default accompaniment to American football, and this evening’s game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks is no exception.

According to a new poll, more than half of Americans would consider eating plant-based chicken wings during the 2026 Super Bowl, which takes place tonight at approximately 6.30pm ET, or 11.30pm GMT for UK-based fans.

People are expected to eat nearly 1.5 billion chicken wings during the Big Game, and a new poll by Morning Consult on behalf of The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) found that 56 percent would consider vegan wings.

The poll included 2,202 US adults between January 16 and January 19, 2026. Eighty-six percent of those surveyed said that they planned on eating chicken wings on Super Bowl Sunday, or that they would if wings were available.

Stephanie McBurnett, a registered dietician and PCRM nutrition educator, recommended that people try PCRM recipes like plant-based nachos, Buffalo cauliflower bites, baked potato skins, jackfruit tacos, or vegan chili, all of which make for tasty, shareable options, instead of traditional chicken wings.

“You can score a touchdown for your health this Super Bowl by passing on chicken wings, cheesy dips, and meaty chili and instead opting for plant-based favorites like buffalo cauliflower or black bean chili,” said McBurnett. “Choosing healthier options doesn’t mean giving up the flavor, the fun, or the game-day experience.”

‘Choosing a plant-based diet is a win for good health’

Photo shows a dish of vegan, plant-based Buffalo chicken wings with a ranch-style dip
Adobe Stock Cauliflower can make a tasty plant-based replacement for traditional chicken wings

Eighty-eight percent of those surveyed said that they were unaware of the health risks linked to chicken consumption. According to PCRM, these include increased risk of bacterial infections, gastrointestinal cancer, heart disease, and death.

In contrast, PCRM noted that plant-based options like cauliflower bites or jackfruit tacos are “loaded with fiber,” lower in fat than traditional wings, and high in antioxidants. Vegan whole foods and plant-based diets have also been linked with athletes’ performance and recovery, including several football players.

“Whether you are an armchair quarterback or in the end zone, choosing a plant-based diet is a win for good health,” said McBurnett.

Nearly half of Americans would consider a fully plant-based diet, while more than half of Canadians say they want to eat more plant foods, primarily to cut costs.

