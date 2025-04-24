X
Earth Month Environment Other News

Nearly Half Of All Americans Would ‘Consider’ Plant-Based Diet, Survey Finds

Many Americans would consider following a plant-based diet to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Photo shows a father and son cooking together Meat and dairy are responsible for the majority of food system emissions - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

A new survey has found that nearly half of Americans would consider adopting a plant-based diet to cut emissions from food production.

In March, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) asked 2,203 US adults how strongly they would consider eating a plant-based diet to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHGs). Sixteen percent of those surveyed said that they would “strongly” consider it, while an additional 30 percent said that they would “somewhat” consider it.

The current food system is deeply inefficient and animal agriculture is a key driver of emissions. Estimates for how much it contributes to global heating vary, but it’s generally understood to be responsible for at least 16.5 percent of total emissions. A study published earlier this year found that farming animals was the leading cause of the climate crisis, responsible for around 53 percent of global average temperature rise between 1750 and 2020.

PCRM noted that 54 percent of those surveyed were unaware of which foods contribute the most emissions. However, when prompted to rank foods based on their output of emissions, 54 percent correctly said that beef was the highest-emitting. Beef creates 70kg of GHGs per 1kg of protein, and is linked with deforestation, land disputes, and human rights violations.

‘People should eat a plant-based diet’

Photo shows a group of people sat at a table sharing bowls of food
Adobe Stock Moving away from meat and dairy towards plant-based foods would benefit the environment, human health, and animals

PCRM’s survey found that 40 percent of respondents agreed or somewhat agreed that the US government should tax the meat and dairy industry for its excess GHG emissions. Fifty-nine percent also strongly or somewhat agreed that the government should incentivize farmers moving away from animal farming and towards environmentally beneficial crops.

PCRM published the new survey results ahead of Earth Day on April 22, and described adopting a plant-based diet as a “win-win” for both personal and planetary health. PCRM-affiliated medical doctor Roxanne Becker said, “This Earth Day – and every day – people should eat a plant-based diet to keep themselves and the planet healthy.”

Earlier this month, a new scientific journal entry by two UK-based plant-based healthcare professionals highlighted the potential for plant-based diets to tackle the “intertwined crises” of poor health, biodiversity loss, social injustice, and the climate crisis.

