These jackfruit tacos from Crow Moon Kitchen are a must-try for a delicious twist on traditional flavors. If you’re a Mexican food fan and want to make your own Mexican-style vegan dishes at home, this recipe is for you.

The recipe takes inspiration from the Mexican Birria stew, traditionally made with meat, but replaces it with jackfruit to create a satisfying plant-based option.

So, what is Birria? Birria is simply a traditional Mexican dish originally from Jalisco. It’s a savory stew typically made with goat meat, though beef or lamb can also be used. The meat is marinated in a rich and spicy sauce made from various chilies, garlic, spices, and herbs, then slow-cooked until tender.

Birria is often served with a side of broth for dipping and accompanied by tortillas, onions, cilantro, and lime. It’s celebrated for its complex flavors and heartiness, making it a popular choice for festive occasions and family gatherings.

The addition of the black beans in the recipe adds plant protein, and the tender slow-roasted jackfruit is cooked in a rich and aromatic sauce with a blend of spices that infuse the dish with depth and warmth.

Jackfruit Birria tacos

These jackfruit Birria tacos have a slow -roasted jackfruit and black bean filling. The tortillas are dipped in an umami-rich stew before being fried and folded. And finally, there is a nutritious seitan stew accompanying the tacos for added protein. No ratings yet Duration 3 hrs Cook Time 2 hrs 30 mins Prep Time 30 mins Servings 12 tacos Ingredients For the Birria sauce 2 dried ancho chilis stems cut off

1 medium yellow onion roughly chopped

6 cloves of garlic roughly chopped

1 bay leaf

1 small cinnamon stick

1 tsp whole peppercorns

3 cups water

4 ounces diced green chilis

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp ground cumin

⅛ tsp ground cloves

1½ tsp salt

14 ounces diced tomatoes

1 tsp liquid smoke optional

1 tbsp olive oil For the filling 40 ounces young green jackfruit in brine/water

1 small yellow or white onion diced

½ cup chopped cilantro

1 tbsp olive oil

15 ounces black beans drained For the stew 2 portobello mushrooms diced

1 large yellow onion diced

1 stalk celery diced

4 cloves garlic diced

1 tbsp vegan Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp light soy sauce

2-3 cups vegetable stock

¼ cup birria sauce (once its finished)

2 tbsp olive oil

¼ cup chopped cilantro

8 ounces slices or chunks of seitan optional but adds protein Instructions Preheat oven to 325°F. Lightly spray an 8×8 inch glass baking dish with oil. Set aside Make the Birria sauce In a small pot combine the dried ancho chilies, onion, garlic, bay leaf, cinnamon stick, peppercorns, and water. Bring to a boil then reduce heat to simmer and cook for 15 minutes. Use a pot lid or spoon to drain the liquid into a measuring cup. You want to reserve 2 cups of the liquid and the rest of the liquid can be discarded.

Remove bay leaf and cinnamon stick.

In a blender, or back into the pot if using an immersion blender, combine the cooking liquid, cooked ingredients, and the rest of the Birria Sauce ingredients. Blend until smooth and then set aside. You can make this ahead of time or the day of. This sauce is also just really good for anything. Make the filling Drain the jackfruit. In the sink, lay a clean kitchen towel down, then pour the drained jackfruit pieces on the towel. Pull the corners up then start twisting the towel and squeezing it to expel excess liquid in the jackfruit. This also helps to break it down so that it is shredded. The more you twist and squeeze the better it will be.

Transfer jackfruit to the glass baking dish. Pour on 1 cup of the prepared Birria sauce. Stir, then top with ½ cup more. Cover the baking dish with aluminum foil and bake for 90 minutes.

Remove baked jackfruit from oven, stir, add in 1/2 cup more of the Birria sauce. Stir in the drained black beans, chopped onion, and cilantro from the Filling section of the recipe. Return to oven and bake Uncovered for 30 minutes. Remove from oven and now you're all ready to start assembling once your stew is ready. Make the stew Make the stew while your filling is roasting. The stew takes only about 10 minutes to put together and you can let it simmer on low for as long as you'd like.

In a small pot over medium-high heat add the mushroom, onion, and celery. Cook for 10 minutes. Add in the garlic, Worcestershire, soy sauce, veggie stock, Birria sauce, and olive oil. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and simmer until you're ready to enjoy. Add more water/stock if you want more broth. Add cilantro a few minutes prior to enjoying so that it is still fresh tasting.

You don't need seitan chunks but it does add protein and texture variety. You can also add beans or tofu to the stew. Make the tacos Preheat oven to 200°F and place a baking sheet with parchment paper in the oven.

ave your stew pot on the stove or next to the stove. Heat a cast iron pan or a non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Have your tortillas, jackfruit filling, and cheese all ready and by the stove too. This part goes quick so you want to be prepared.

Using tongs, dip a tortilla into the stew and flip to coat both sides. Let it drip a little then transfer the tortilla to the hot pan. Add about 2 tablespoons of cheese to the center in a line, then scoop about ¼ cup jackfruit filling into the center.

Use the tongs or a spatula to fold the taco in half. Let it cook for 1 minute, then flip, then transfer to the oven. Repeat until you're out of tortillas, or out of filling, or you're just hungry and want to eat. Yes, add the oil at the very end. Traditionally the stew for Birria tacos is made with a fatty goat, lamb, or beef. That fat floats at the top and is what coats the tortillas and helps them to fry. Being a vegan recipe, you need to add in that fat, and the best time to add it is at the end so that it stays on top. Give olive oil a try because it adds a little more flavor than a neutral flavored oil.

This recipe was republished with permission from Crow Moon Kitchen. View the original recipe here.

