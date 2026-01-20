Deatrich Wise Jr Backs Veganuary, Says Strength And Endurance ‘Thrive’ On Vegan Diet

Deatrich Wise Jr is the latest high-profile figure to back Veganuary 2026.

The American football player said that his strength and endurance “thrive” when eating a vegan diet, and called for people to join him in building a “powerful lifestyle.”

Wise has followed a vegan diet since his first NFL season in 2017, and has joined Veganuary 2026 as a supporter.

“Every day I step on the field fueled by plants, I prove that strength has no limits,” said Wise, in an Instagram post shared by Veganuary.

“Vegan living isn’t just compassionate, it’s a performance advantage,” he added. “I encourage you to join me this Veganuary to protect your health, the planet, and build the kind of powerful lifestyle that lasts.”

Wise played college football for the Arkansas Razorbacks before the New England Patriots selected him in the 2017 NFL draft. He now plays for the Washington Commanders as a defensive end, a position that requires size and strength.

At 31 years old, Wise is 6 feet and six inches tall and weighs 127kg, and he has previously said that he eats up to 5,000 calories per day to sustain his physique, and prioritizes whole foods like beans, pasta, and vegetables.

Last year, Wise told Men’s Health that his success with a vegan diet was “a mix of whole foods and planning,” and also highlighted beetroot, leafy greens, and cherry juice as go-to ingredients. The football player has previously said that he sometimes eats alternative proteins such as Beyond Meat.

‘Strength, recovery, and endurance all thrive on healthy eating’

Wise is not alone in finding that a plant-based diet supports his performance and recovery. In fact, a growing number of athletes performing at a high or professional level are achieving significant milestones while eating vegan, including Torre Washington’s victories at the Ben Weider Naturals Pro event last November, and Sasho Andreev’s two latest gold medals from World Armwrestling Championships.

“As an NFL athlete, I’ve discovered first-hand that strength, recovery, and endurance all thrive on healthy eating,” said Wise. “And that’s why I chose a plant-based diet.”

