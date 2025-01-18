Dominick Thompson’s buffalo cauliflower wings bowls, from his cookbook Eat What Elephants Eat, are a vegan twist on BBQ wings. Instead of chicken, crispy cauliflower “wings” are the star. They’re coated in a batter made from almond flour, chickpea flour, and cornmeal. After baking, they’re tossed in a spicy vegan butter-hot sauce mix for bold flavor.

This dish isn’t just tasty — it’s full of with nutrients. Kale forms the base, offering vitamins A, C, and K, plus fiber and antioxidants. Cauliflower adds vitamin C and is a versatile veggie that works well with punchy spices. Hemp hearts and sesame seeds provide healthy fats and extra protein.

Pair the bowls with a cold drink or add fresh veggies for dipping. Whether hosting friends or relaxing solo, this recipe delivers on flavor.

Read more: Creamy Roasted Tomato Tofu Curry (100% Dairy-Free)

Buffalo cauliflower wings bowls

These cauliflower wings also work great on a platter with fresh carrot and celery sticks and vegan ranch dressing for dipping. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients 2 flax eggs or 2 egg replacers For the cauliflower wings 1 cup almond flour

1 cup chickpea flour

2 tablespoons stone-ground medium-grind cornmeal

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 tablespoon paprika

1 teaspoon fine sea salt

½ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper

1 tablespoon maple syrup

4 cups cauliflower florets from 1 large head, cut into “wing”-sized pieces, about 2 inches across

3 tablespoons vegan butter

1½ cups hot sauce For assembly 8 cups packed stemmed, deribbed, roughly chopped kale such as curly or lacinato (about 3 large bunches)

¾ cup ranch dressing

¼ cup hemp hearts for garnish

¼ cup sesame seeds for garnish For the ranch dressing ½ cup plain cashew cream or plain plant-based yogurt

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill 1½ teaspoons dried dill weed

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley 1½ teaspoons dried parsley

3 garlic cloves minced

1 small shallot minced

½ teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon maple syrup

½ teaspoon fine sea salt

¼ teaspoon freshly cracked black pepper Instructions Before beginning the recipe, prepare the flax egg or egg replacer. Make the cauliflower wings Preheat the oven to 400ºF. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper or a silicone mat.

In a large bowl, use a whisk to combine the almond flour, chickpea flour, cornmeal, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and pepper. Add the maple syrup, flax egg (or egg replacer), and 2 cups water and gently whisk until a smooth, thick batter forms. If it’s too thick, add more water, a tablespoon at a time to thin it out, if necessary.

Using tongs, or your clean hands, dip a cauliflower floret into the batter until well coated and place on the baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining florets, arranging them on the baking sheet in an even layer.

Transfer to the oven and bake for 10 to 15 minutes, until lightly browned. Remove the pan from the oven and using tongs, gently rotate the florets. Continue baking for 10 to 15 more minutes, until tender but not mushy.

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium heat. Reduce the heat to low, add the hot sauce, and stir until well incorporated.

Remove the sheet pan from the oven and slowly pour the hot sauce mixture over the cauliflower. Gently toss to coat. Continue baking for about 10 minutes more for the flavors to meld. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly. Assemble the bowls In a large bowl, combine the kale and dressing and toss until the greens are well coated. Divide the dressed kale among four bowls. Add the cauliflower wings. Scatter the hemp hearts and sesame seeds over the top. For the ranch dressing In a small bowl, stir together the cashew cream, vinegar, dill, parsley, garlic, shallot, paprika, maple syrup, salt, pepper, and ½ to ¾ cup water, depending on desired consistency—less water for a thick dip, more water for a pourable dressing. Continue stirring until smooth and creamy. Store refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 1 week.

Excerpted from EAT WHAT ELEPHANTS EAT: Vegan Recipes for a Strong Body and a Gentle Spirit. Copyright @ 2024 by Dominick Thompson. Photography Copyright © 2024 by Caitlin Bensel. Reproduced by permission of Simon Element, an imprint of Simon & Schuster. All rights reserved.

Read more: This Easy Bean And Kale Soup Is Perfect For Cold Weather