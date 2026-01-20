Over Half Of Canadians Want To Eat More Plant-Based Foods, But Not Why You Think

More than half of Canadians want to eat more plant-based foods.

According to a poll by Humane World for Animals Canada, 54 percent of people are either interested in or actively working to increase their intake of plant-rich foods.

The survey found that 30 percent of Canadians are “interested in increasing” their consumption of plant-based foods at some point in the future, while 24 percent are trying to eat more plant-rich foods already. Humane World for Animals noted that the findings are “in line with” the plant-based sector’s momentum elsewhere, too.

While health is frequently the most-cited reason for eating more plant foods, the top reason according to those surveyed was cost (33 percent), followed by animals (30 percent), the environment (29 percent), and lowering the risk of chronic diseases (23 percent). Antibiotic resistance was a top priority for 21 percent of people.

“The takeaway is clear: consumers are increasingly gravitating towards more plant-forward meals, seeing that they simply make sense for their wallets, their values, and the planet,” said Riana Topan, program director of farmed animal protection at Humane World for Animals Canada.

Bryant Research conducted the research on behalf of Humane World for Animals in November 2025. It included a “nationally representative” sample of 1,010 people.

Making plant-based choices ‘easy and delicious’

Adobe Stock Nearly 20 percent of those surveyed cited cooking skills as a key impediment to plant-based uptake

When it comes to barriers to plant-based uptake, those surveyed cited cost (45 percent), the need for taste and textural improvements (36 percent), and nutritional concerns (33 percent). Some also cited family preferences (30 percent), the limited variety of products (25 percent), or their own lack of cooking skills (19 percent).

Humane World for Animals called on the service industry, manufacturers, retailers, and the government to address barriers to plant-based food consumption. The charity suggested leveraging lower-cost ingredients, offering samples and incentives, emphasizing nutritional benefits, ensuring variety, and providing education and skills for those who want to learn to cook plant foods.

“When governments, institutions, and food businesses make plant-based choices easy and delicious, they’re not just meeting the growing demand – they’re helping build a healthier, more just and sustainable food system,” said Topan.

Last year, one study found that emphasizing protein on plant-based food labels can increase uptake by more than 100 percent, while another noted that the UK’s recent alternative protein price parity could significantly boost consumer interest.

