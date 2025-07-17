Even Low-Level Consumption Of Processed Meats ‘Not Safe,’ Says Study

A new study suggests that even low-level consumption of processed meat is unsafe.

In addition to processed meat, the “Burden of Proof” study also links sugar-sweetened beverages and trans fatty acids to chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, ischemic heart disease, and colorectal cancer, all of which are increasingly common worldwide.

Researchers from the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation in Seattle analyzed data from more than 60 existing studies. The team found that “even lower levels of habitual consumption” led to an increased risk of developing chronic diseases.

Eating the equivalent of one hot dog per day had an 11 percent greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes and a seven percent greater risk of colorectal cancer. For sugar-sweetened beverages, the study found that consuming a 12-ounce soda per day led to an eight percent greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes and a two percent increased risk of heart disease.

“Our observation that the greatest increases in disease risk occurred at low intake levels suggests that even lower levels of habitual consumption of these dietary risk factors are not safe,” wrote the researchers. They added that increasing public awareness and promoting access to affordable and healthy food options at a policy level could help to mitigate risk.

Adobe Stock The popularity of sugar-sweetened soft drinks is likely also a factor in public health issues

The new study was published in the scientific journal Nature Medicine at the end of June.

Processed and red meat linked to negative health outcomes

The number of young people developing chronic diseases such as colorectal cancer has nearly doubled since the 1990s, and previous studies have also linked this rise to environmental factors such as increased consumption of red meat and processed food.

Research from 2023 linked metabolites from red and processed meat products as a main driver of young-onset colorectal cancer risk, as reported by Medical News Today. In 2024, scientists discovered a “critical link” between the overconsumption of red meat and an increased risk of developing colorectal cancer, in addition to a potential route for treatment.

