Squash is a useful ingredient for plant-based cooking because it works in so many different kinds of meals. It can be roasted, blended, baked, stirred into risotto, added to salads, or cooked into stews and dhal. These vegan squash recipes make the most of its soft texture and naturally sweet flavor across a range of lunches and dinners.

Butternut squash appears in many of the recipes here, but the dishes use it in very different ways. Some pair it with grains, lentils, or chickpeas, while others turn it into creamy soups, sauces, or bakes. Spices, coconut milk, miso, herbs, and plant-based cheese can all take squash in a different direction.

Read more: 17 Vegan Dinner Recipes Where Vegetables Are The Main Event

This list includes 10 vegan squash recipes, from simple bowls and salads to lasagna, risotto, dhal, traybakes, and one-pot meals. Each one gives squash a proper place in the dish rather than treating it as a small extra.

Roasted butternut squash soup

Cozy up with this comforting soup that can easily be eaten as leftovers

This smooth soup from Bettina Knapp combines roasted butternut squash with sweet potato, cherry tomatoes, onion, garlic, rosemary, and coconut milk. Roasting the vegetables first brings out their sweetness before everything gets blended with vegetable stock.

Find the recipe here.

Butternut squash lasagna

Natali Eleftheriou Try this easy one-pan lasagna

Try this easy lasagna by Natlicious Food for a different way to use butternut squash. Cubed squash cooks with vegan mince, tomato, peas, herbs, and broken lasagna sheets, while silken tofu and soy milk create the creamy béchamel.

Find the recipe here.

Squash, lentil and apricot one-pot stew

This nourishing stew is warm, sweet, and perfect for autumn

Inspired by Moroccan harira, this one-pot stew from Yasmin Khan combines butternut squash with lentils, chickpeas, tomatoes, dried apricots, garlic, and warm spices. The squash softens into the broth while the apricots add gentle sweetness.

Find the recipe here.

Oven-roasted squash and tomato dhal

Clare Winfield This dhal recipe has all the makings of a staple

Everything cooks together in one pan in this dhal from Ella Mills. Butternut squash, red lentils, tomatoes, coconut milk, ginger, garlic, turmeric, and curry powder roast until soft, with lemon and coconut yogurt added before serving.

Find the recipe here.

Squash and kale quinoa salad

Dr Alan Desmond Bright veggies and quinoa make this salad appealing and tasty

Roasted squash and red onion sit alongside red quinoa and raw kale in this salad by Dr Alan Desmond. A cashew dressing with parsley, Dijon mustard, garlic, and lemon ties the different textures together without making the dish too heavy.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 9 Gut-Friendly Recipes Featuring Fermented Foods

Vegan butternut squash risotto

Plant Baes This dish is rich in umami flavors thanks to the use of miso

This risotto from Sarah Cobacho pairs creamy Arborio rice with roasted butternut squash, miso, nutritional yeast, and homemade sage pesto. The squash adds sweetness and texture, while the miso brings a savory note to the finished dish.

Find the recipe here.

Coconut and squash traybake

Luke Albert This dish is gluten-free and easy to make

Just five main ingredients make up this traybake from Katy Beskow. Butternut squash, green beans, basmati rice, coconut milk, and curry paste all bake together, allowing the rice to absorb the spiced coconut sauce as the squash softens.

Find the recipe here.

Speedy squash bowl

BOSH! This hearty bowl is packed with exciting flavors

This quick bowl from BOSH! combines roasted butternut squash with quinoa, cherry tomatoes, red pepper, onion, rose harissa, hummus, and sprouted seeds. Ras el hanout and smoked paprika season the squash before roasting, giving the bowl plenty of spice.

Find the recipe here.

Cheesy butternut squash and potato bake

Erin Scott What’s better than a luxurious potato bake made with seasonal squash?

Thin slices of butternut squash and potato form the base of this bake by Joe Yonan. A béchamel made with plant-based milk, miso, and nutritional yeast coats the vegetables, while panko breadcrumbs create a crisp topping.

Find the recipe here.

Roasted squash and quinoa buddha bowl

Rise Shine Cook This gluten-free roasted squash and quinoa bowl is full of protein and fiber

Finishing the list is this Buddha bowl from Ashley Madden. Roasted butternut squash, quinoa, spinach, and chickpeas make up the base, while an almond and citrus sauce brings everything together for a colorful all-in-one meal.

Find the recipe here.

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