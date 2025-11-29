Looking for more easy cold-weather recipes? Try Bettina Knapp’s roasted butternut squash soup. It’s perfect for evenings when you just want to throw your ingredients into the oven and make an easy meal. Using seasonal butternut squash and sweet potato makes this soup a great choice if you’re in need of some beta-carotene or you simply have plenty of veg to use up.

Roast chopped up butternut and sweet potato with garlic, onion, and cherry tomatoes to create the base of your dish. Roasting vegetables creates an unbeatable caramelization and a deeper flavor. Once cooled, blended with coconut milk, and seasoned perfectly, the result is worth the wait.

Serve this soup to a group of four, or keep it all to yourself and enjoy it for lunch the next day. Whether you make this soup as a light meal or a side, be sure to eat it with your favorite bread, gluten-free or not.

Prepare the roasted butternut squash soup

Fragrant, perfectly spiced, and seasonal, this roasted butternut squash soup is bound to be a favorite all through fall and winter. No ratings yet Cook Time 40 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients For the soup: ½ butternut squash medium size, seeds removed

½ sweet potato medium size

150 g cherry tomatoes about 1 cup, 5 oz or 1–2 medium tomatoes

½ onion

1 head garlic tip chopped off

2 sprigs fresh rosemary

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

300 ml vegetable stock 1¼ cups, approximately

250 ml coconut milk 1 cup plus extra for garnish For garnish: Fresh parsley chopped

Cracked black pepper

Extra coconut milk drizzled

Chili flakes optional Instructions Place the butternut squash, sweet potato, cherry tomatoes, onion, and garlic head in a baking dish. Tuck in the rosemary sprigs. Season with salt and pepper, then drizzle with olive oil. Roast at 200°C (or 400°F), or until the squash is tender and easily pierced with a fork. Remove from the oven and let cool slightly.

Scoop the roasted squash flesh from the skin and add it to a blender along with the roasted sweet potato, tomatoes, onion, and garlic (squeeze the soft cloves from the skin). Add vegetable stock and coconut milk, then blend until smooth and creamy. Adjust thickness with extra stock if desired.

Return the soup to a pot and reheat gently if necessary. Ladle into bowls and garnish with a drizzle of coconut milk, chopped parsley, cracked black pepper, and chili flakes. Serve warm with crusty bread.

This recipe was republished with permission from Bettina Knapp owner of Ahimsa Plant Kitchen. You can find her Instagram here and the original recipe here.

