6 Spooky Vegan Halloween Recipes

These vegan Halloween recipes are a great way to celebrate as we reach the spookier side of October. Halloween is famous not just for its costumes, but all the incredible creative sweet treats we eat in the run-up to October 31.

Read more: 9 Spooky Vegan Treats For You To Try This Halloween (If You Dare)

From classic caramel apples to cute ghost-shaped meringues, there’s something for every taste. These recipes are perfect for parties, gatherings, or just enjoying the holiday spirit at home.

Read more: 11 Vegan Apple Dessert Recipes

Vegan sweet potato squashed witch muffins

Chef Day Radley Bake some spooky muffins this Halloween

These vegan sweet potato squashed witch muffins are a funny and cute treat that would be perfect to display at a Halloween party. Thanks to the sweet potato and dates, expect a moist muffin sponge and enjoy the seasonal flavors of cinnamon and allspice in the batter. Finally, there is a green soya yogurt cream and fondant decorations to tie the whole look together. This recipe comes from Chef Day Radley.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan sausage roll mummies and witch fingers

Chef Day Radley Cook up some spooky vegan sausages this Halloween

Next, for something savory, why not make these intricate yet achievable vegan sausage roll mummies and witch fingers? The ingredients for this recipe – again, from Chef Day Radley – are minimal. All you need is gluten-free puff pastry, vegan sausages small enough to be “fingers,” almonds for decor, and condiments for the eyes (mayo, ketchup, etc.). The work is just in the puff pastry’s styling and the baking.

Find the recipe here.

Vegan Halloween cupcakes

Chef Day Radley As well as candy, why not offer trick-or-treaters vegan cupcakes this year?

Chef Day Radley has also created these adorable vegan Halloween cupcakes. These cupcakes are a simple vegan chocolate recipe that uses chickpea flower and potato starch, making them gluten-free. The fun part lies in the decorations which include designer icings, vegan lollipops, and white marzipan or fondant. The cupcakes only take 20 minutes to bake and, once cooled, decoration time can vary but shouldn’t take too long.

Find the recipe here.

Hocus pocus peanut butter popcorn

World of Vegan This peanut butter popcorn is fun for all the family

This recipe comes from World Of Vegan. Taking only five minutes to put together, this hocus pocus peanut butter popcorn is an excellent movie snack for the holiday. With bright vegan orange candies, vegan chocolate chips, nut butter, and pretzels, you get a wonderful mix of textures and flavors in every handful of popcorn. Try this easy and affordable recipe with friends and family this Halloween.

Find the recipe here.

Halloween ghost meringues

So Vegan These five-ingredient ghost meringues are perfect for a Halloween party

These Halloween ghost meringues are from So Vegan. They’re adorable, easy to make, and require only five ingredients. Vegan meringues like these use aquafaba, apple cider vinegar, and caster sugar to create a meringue, while the icing eyes are simply made with icing sugar, water, and activated charcoal. When making these ghost meringues, feel free to keep them as is or make them your own.

Find the recipe here.

Halloween caramel apples

World of Vegan Here’s how to make caramel apples this Halloween

Finally, these vegan caramel apples are a fantastic treat for any Halloween snack table. Caramel apples are nostalgic for people of all ages. In this recipe, crisp apples are dipped in a rich date and coconut milk sauce, already skewered. Then, they’re dipped in coconut flakes, chopped nuts, or vegan sweets of your choosing for a wonderful Halloween-time treat.

Find the recipe here.

Read more: 11 High Protein Vegan Snack Ideas