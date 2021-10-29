Reading Time: < 1 minute
Scare your guests silly with these Halloween sausage rolls!
Ingredients
- 1 roll Jus Roll gluten free puff pastry
- 6 thin long sausages cut in half
- 6 almonds
- A little mayo ketchup, mustard and tomato puree
Instructions
Heat your oven to 180c/360f/GM4.
Use a rolling pin to make the dough thinner.
Cut thin strips, wrap them around 6 half sausages.
Wrap the other 6 half sausages in dough, wrapping the dough over one end of the sausage and making the other end frayed. Add a little tomato puree to the frayed edge. Cut a little dip at the other end, push an almond into the dip. Cover the almond in tomato puree. Use a cocktail stick to indent the pastry to make knuckles.
Put the sausage rolls on a baking tray, bake for 25-30 minutes until the pastry is golden brown.
For the mummy sausage rolls add spots of mayo, ketchup and mustard for the eyes, using a cocktail stick.
This recipe was republished with permission from The Vegan Chef School.
Find the original recipe here.