Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Scare your guests silly with these Halloween sausage rolls!
Duration50 mins
Cook Time30 mins
Prep Time20 mins
Servings12 rolls

Ingredients

  • 1 roll Jus Roll gluten free puff pastry
  • 6 thin long sausages cut in half
  • 6 almonds
  • A little mayo ketchup, mustard and tomato puree

Instructions

  • Heat your oven to 180c/360f/GM4.
  • Use a rolling pin to make the dough thinner.
  • Cut thin strips, wrap them around 6 half sausages.
  • Wrap the other 6 half sausages in dough, wrapping the dough over one end of the sausage and making the other end frayed. Add a little tomato puree to the frayed edge. Cut a little dip at the other end, push an almond into the dip. Cover the almond in tomato puree. Use a cocktail stick to indent the pastry to make knuckles.
  • Put the sausage rolls on a baking tray, bake for 25-30 minutes until the pastry is golden brown.
  • For the mummy sausage rolls add spots of mayo, ketchup and mustard for the eyes, using a cocktail stick.
This recipe was republished with permission from The Vegan Chef School.

Find the original recipe here.

Chef Day Radley

Chef, Day Radley, founder of The Vegan Chef School, created the school to help forward the vegan movement. Chef Day aims to teach as many people as possible, passing on all of the knowledge and skills she has developed over the last decade.