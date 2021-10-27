Heat your oven to 180c/360f/GM4.

Put the sweet potato and dates (with the water they were soaked in) into a blender or food processor. Blend until the mixture is completely smooth.

Pour this into a mixing bowl, add all of the other muffin ingredients and mix well. The vinegar will react quite strongly with the bicarbonate of soda. Add the vinegar at the end and then quickly pour the batter into muffin cases in your muffin pan.

Bake for around 30 minutes, until they are cooked through and spring back when you press them with your finger. Remove them from the tray, allow them to cool completely.

To make the green cream simply mix the ingredients in a small bow and set aside. You can pop it in the fridge if you want to.

To make the hat and shoes you will need around 20g of black fondant icing per muffin. Make the hat by rolling the icing into triangle and create the hat rim by pressing the edges between your first finger and thumb. Make the shoes by once again, making triangle shapes and then pinching either end to create a heel and the tip of the shoe. Try to curl the tip of the shoes to make them look more witchy!

To make the legs you will also need around 20g of white fondant icing per muffin. Split the icing in half, roll each piece into a long thin sausage shape. Use the cocktail stick to make indents on the legs. Dip the stick into the red food colouring, then draw in the indents. Add the shoes to the legs, you can hollow out the top of the shoes so they attach the legs well.