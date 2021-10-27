Reading Time: 2 minutes
Sweet potato pie Halloween muffins with no refined sugar! These are spooky, spectacular and delicious!
Ingredients
For the muffins –
- 250 g sweet potato cut into small cubes
- 150 g dates soaked in 150ml hot water for 15 mins
- 100 g pecans finely chopped
- 100 g porridge/fine oats
- 100 g gram flour
- 3 t cinnamon powder
- 1 t ginger
- Pinch of allspice
- 1 t bicarbonate of soda
- 1 T apple cider vinegar
For the green cream –
- 180 ml unsweetened soya yoghurt
- 4 T agave syrup you can also use rice, golden or coconut syrup
- A few drops of green food colouring or 1-2t matcha powder
For the witch legs and hat –
- 120 g black fondant icing
- 120 g white fondant icing
- A small amount of red food colouring
Instructions
-
Heat your oven to 180c/360f/GM4.
-
Put the sweet potato and dates (with the water they were soaked in) into a blender or food processor. Blend until the mixture is completely smooth.
-
Pour this into a mixing bowl, add all of the other muffin ingredients and mix well. The vinegar will react quite strongly with the bicarbonate of soda. Add the vinegar at the end and then quickly pour the batter into muffin cases in your muffin pan.
-
Bake for around 30 minutes, until they are cooked through and spring back when you press them with your finger. Remove them from the tray, allow them to cool completely.
-
To make the green cream simply mix the ingredients in a small bow and set aside. You can pop it in the fridge if you want to.
-
To make the hat and shoes you will need around 20g of black fondant icing per muffin. Make the hat by rolling the icing into triangle and create the hat rim by pressing the edges between your first finger and thumb. Make the shoes by once again, making triangle shapes and then pinching either end to create a heel and the tip of the shoe. Try to curl the tip of the shoes to make them look more witchy!
-
To make the legs you will also need around 20g of white fondant icing per muffin. Split the icing in half, roll each piece into a long thin sausage shape. Use the cocktail stick to make indents on the legs. Dip the stick into the red food colouring, then draw in the indents. Add the shoes to the legs, you can hollow out the top of the shoes so they attach the legs well.
-
To assemble, divide the cream between 6 plates, putting it onto the plates in a round shape. Add the legs with shoes, top with a muffin placed upside down and lastly, add the hat.
This recipe was republished with permission from The Vegan Chef School.
Find the original recipe here.