 Is Bread Vegan? Here’s What To Know Before Buying
Food Lifestyle

Is Bread Vegan? Here’s What To Know Before Buying

There is often confusion over whether breads like naan, sourdough, sliced, and more contain milk or eggs - here’s what you need to know

By

4 Minutes Read

A person slicing a loaf of vegan-friendly white crusty bread Bread can be a vegan diet staple, if you get the right kind... - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Finding unexpected animal ingredients in foods is a natural part of everyone’s vegan journey, and discovering them is a learning curve for us all. Going vegan means omitting meat, dairy, and eggs from your diet, and these can be found in many surprising everyday products. But what about bread? Whether it’s sliced, white, brown, sourdough, or another variety, here’s your need-to-know on bread’s ingredients…

Bread, in varying forms, is eaten by a huge number of people in all corners of the world. It’s a staple in many shopping baskets, and can be enjoyed in a wide range of meals. Given that milk and eggs can be found in the unlikeliest of places, is bread safe to eat on a plant-based diet?

Here’s everything you need to know. 

NB: Please always check the label or ask your server before buying bread. This is a general guide only, and bread ingredients vary according to where you are

Is bread vegan?

A loaf of vegan-friendly Ciabatta bread
Adobe Stock Many traditional bread types are vegan-friendly

Animal products are not an essential part of bread, meaning that the food is indeed vegan in its purest form. All bread needs is flour, water, salt, and yeast, though many bakers will add a variety of other ingredients.

Most typical bread you’ll buy in the supermarket or bakery will be vegan, but you should always check the ingredients list to make sure. Sliced bread brands like Warburtons and Hovis are generally safe, as are white, brown, and crusty loaves you’ll find in a typical bakery. Pita bread is also likely to be plant-based, as well as ciabatta, crumpet, focaccia, bagel, flatbread, sourdough and baguette. Depending on which country you’re in, or what type of bread you’re buying, there may be additions like milk, eggs, or honey in any of these, however. 

What breads are not vegan-friendly?

There are certain types of bread that are often not vegan-friendly, as they have animal products as a traditional ingredient. These include: 

  • Challah (often contains milk and egg)
  • Naan (often contains milk or ghee, which is dairy-based)
  • Brioche (often contains egg)
  • Rye bread (this may sometimes use honey)
  • Garlic bread (often made with butter)

It’s worth noting that these breads are not always non-vegan, and it’s possible to make any of them without animal ingredients. 

How do I know if a bread is vegan?

A vegan-friendly loaf of bread at a bakery
Adobe Stock Many bakeries label their vegan options, but you can ask your server too

If you’re at the supermarket, it’s usually very straightforward to tell if the bread you’re buying is vegan-friendly. Most brands list the ingredients on the packet, and some countries also highlight allergens like dairy and eggs in bold so you can see them more easily (though you’ll have to look closer for honey, as this won’t be highlighted). 

Buying bread from the bakery section may be a bit trickier, but these will often state their allergens on the packet or shelf. You should always ask a member of staff if you’re not sure. 

If you’re at a bakery, the best thing to do would be to ask the baker or other staff there which ingredients they use. It’s likely that most of their breads will be plant-based, though there may be a few with hidden animal ingredients. 

A growing number of restaurants around the world are labeling their vegan options appropriately, so you will often be able to tell if a burger, sandwich, or other meal uses plant-based bread. If you’re not sure, you should ask your server, as they will generally have information on ingredients used. 

More like this:

Tagged

bread

food
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

Vegan options at fast food restaurant Chipotle
Food
What’s Vegan At Chipotle? All The Plant-Based Options

5 minutes to read

A selection of McDonald's vegan items, including a plant-based burger, drink, and salad, off the meat-free menu
Food
What’s Vegan At McDonald’s? All The Meatless And Dairy-Free Menu Options

7 minutes to read

Vegan meat from plant-based food brand Meatless Farm
Alternative Protein
Meatless Farm Returns To Supermarkets Following VFC Acquisition

3 minutes to read

Two friends eating a Burger King vegan burger off the plant-based menu
Alternative Protein
One In Five Whoppers Sold At Burger King Germany Is Plant-Based

3 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active