Barilla Launches Vegan Pesto – Here’s Where To Buy It

Barilla, maker of pesto, pasta, and sauces, has launched it’s first ever vegan pesto. Described by Barilla as having “an intense basil flavour and creamy texture,” its main ingredients are basil, oil, and cashew nuts.

The Vegan Basil Pesto offers an alternative for everyone who avoids dairy. “With no added preservatives, or colourings it’s a unique taste experience, with cashew as an alternative to cheese, you won’t taste the difference,” says Barilla.

Barilla embraces veganism

REPORT / Alamy Stock Photo Barilla already offers a wide variety of vegan pastas and sauces

With the new product, Barilla catches up with other pasta brands that have released vegan pesto and pasta sauces in recent years. Filippo Berio, best known for its olive oils, launched a range of plant-based pestos in 2022, with basil and sundried tomato flavors. Earlier this year, Filippo Berio added several vegan pasta sauces to its range, too.

Customers in the US will be able to buy Barilla’s new pesto in Kroger stores from this month. It will roll out at other big retailers in 2025. The pesto is also available to buy at some specialty online retailers. In the UK, it can be purchased through Italiangourmet.co.uk for £4.40, and across Europe from Vicofoodbox.com.

