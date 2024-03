Vegetables should make up a key part of everyone’s diet, but cooking them in the right way is important. Many of us will have less than pleasant memories of eating overcooked and unseasoned boiled veggies as kids, and these experiences can put some people off vegetables for life. If you want to pack more nutrients in your diet, this oil-free vegetables recipe is a must-try.

It comes from Molly Patrick (of Clean Food Dirty Girl), and features ingredients like soy sauce, coconut aminos, lemon juice, and lime juice, alongside seasonings like thyme, basil, and rosemary. You can use a wide variety of vegetables for this recipe, and it’s a perfect side dish for any plant-based dinner.

Here’s how to make it:

Oil-free sautéed vegetables recipe

Most people don’t get excited at the idea of a side of veggies and typically either skip them or just heat up a boring frozen medley with a pinch of salt. Maybe we’re all traumatized by middle school lunches…shudder…or maybe we just never learned how easy and delicious mixed veggies could be. No ratings yet Ingredients Seasoning 1 tbsp water

1 tbsp low-sodium soy sauce

1 tbsp coconut aminos

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp lime juice

½ tsp dried basil

½ tsp dried thyme

¼ tsp dried rosemary crushed

¼ tsp garlic powder

¼ tsp onion powder

¼ tsp black pepper (10 turns)

¼ tsp salt Veggies ½ cup yellow onion sliced (2.8 oz)

1 cup bell pepper (any color) thinly sliced (5.3 oz)

4 cups broccoli cut into florets (10.6 oz)

2 cups mushrooms (any variety) sliced about 1/2" thick (4.9 oz)

1 cup (any variety) (1.3oz) Instructions In a small bowl, whisk together all of the Seasoning ingredients and set aside.

Heat a skillet over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and bell pepper and sauté for 3 minutes, stirring often and adding a splash of water if they begin to stick.

Add the broccoli and mushrooms and cook for about 2 minutes, stirring occasionally, until the mushrooms begin to release their moisture.

Pour the Seasoning mixture over the veggies and place a lid on the skillet. Cook for 3-4 minutes until the broccoli is crisp tender. Remove the lid, add the kale and sauté (without a lid), stirring often, for 3-4 minutes, until the kale is wilted and tender and everything is nice and hot.

Serve & enjoy!

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this.

More like this: